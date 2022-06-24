If you’ve ever found yourself jumping from one job to another, you know a job is more than just the paycheck. Great Place to Work and Fortune know this too, and they’ve ranked the best workplaces into two categories: small and midsize, and large companies.

To make it into the ranking employers would have to run employee surveys to hear their feedback and answer questions about the company’s work culture focused on employees’ wellbeing.

Take a look at these five small and midsize Collin County businesses that made it to Texas’ top 40.

Highland Homes team participating in the Meals on Wheels program | Great Place to Work website

Highland Homes, a construction company in Plano that prides itself as privately held and employee-owned, made it to number 6 in the ranking with 95% of the workforce saying this is a great place to work. “As I think about the other builders I’ve worked for or competed against over the years, I can’t think of a single one whose culture is more appealing to me,” answered one employee on the survey.

Number 13 on the list is Granite Properties also from Plano, a real estate investment and management company with an outstanding 100% of their employees saying they are proud to work there.

Following in number 24, we have Pelitas, a healthcare technology business from Plano (go Plano!) where 100% of the employees believe it’s a great place to work. In the opinion of one employee: “The leadership is the best I have worked with as far as setting the bar high to deliver and actually executing.”

Carrollton’s Titan Homes, a real estate and construction company made it to number 37. Here, one hundred percent of employees feel like people care about each other and at least one of them said, “The ability to learn never stops, [and] everyone is willing to help.”

Last, but not least, is Richardson’s The Original Pancake House in number 39. One employee said, “The leadership in our company is by far the best I have ever worked with!” Ninety-one percent of their peers agree.

These companies know your business is just as good as your weakest employee, so getting the best staff is critical. How do you attract the best? It’s more than a paycheck — it’s your whole culture. And getting this kind of recognition is not good just for recruitment, because being part of the list could give your company a much-needed boost. All in all, having a great workplace pays.

So if you were looking for a place to leave a resume at in Collin County, these are your best bets.