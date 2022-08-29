In March 2022, The Hub announced it broke ground on a 2.77-acre venue at The Farm in Allen. The new open-air entertainment destination will be three times the size of the company’s inaugural location at 30A near Seaside and Rosemary Beach in Florida and will feature a food hall with a variety of restaurants, retail and daily family-friendly events.

In preparation for the grand opening this fall, The Hub has announced they are seeking to hire 200 employees to fill all open positions. There will be three on-the-spot hiring fairs during September where you can apply and interview for all positions.

Mark your calendars! The dates for the job fairs are September 12 and 15 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. and September 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. If you can’t make it, you can also apply online at www.hubofficial.com/careers

Available job opportunities include both part-time and full-time roles for all areas of their restaurant concepts, including Local Smoke BBQ, Crave Roadside Sliders, SuperFreeze soft-serve frozen treats, Republic Kitchen & Bar, and Spout & Spoke bars.

President Matthew Baizer said in an official statement that most roles earn over $15 an hour and include a robust discount program. The company also provides a talent-based development program to let employees increase their pay through cross-training and learning, daily pay options, as well as access to health, vision and dental plans.

“The Hub will be a great entertainment destination not only for city residents but also for companies seeking a project that offers their employees walkable options for lunch and dinner,” said Daniel Bowman, executive director of Allen Economic Development Corporation via Real Estate Weekly. “The HUB adds a vibrant gathering place in a first-class mixed-use center, and we are excited to begin development on The Farm in Allen.”