This November, AT&T Stadium will be packed with barbecue lovers, pitmasters and 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs.

The Q BBQ Fest, a partnership between Dallas Cowboys and Miller Lite, is a weekend-long event with barbecue tutorials and demonstrations, live music, beer and, of course, smoked meat. The festivities will be held at the Miller Lite House at AT&T Stadium. Visitors will get a chance to try the best barbecue from all 50 states.

“Nobody knows barbecue like Texas, and we can’t wait to host the finest cooks from across the country right here in our backyard,” said Stephen Jones, Chief Operating Officer of the Dallas Cowboys, in an official statement. “We’re thrilled to bring this event to Arlington and can’t think of a better fit for Miller Lite House to give local BBQ fans an immersive experience that they haven’t gotten here yet.”

Q BBQ Fest was launched in 2015 and was previously held in Kansas City, St. Louis, Denver and Jacksonville. According to Brian Wahby, owner of the company that produces the festival, they waited until the “perfect moment” to bring the event to North Texas. “Thanks to the Dallas Cowboys, that time is now, and we can’t wait for Dallas to taste the BBQ we’re bringing to AT&T Stadium this November,” he added.

Q BBQ Fest will be held from November 4 to 6, 2022.

“General Admission Grounds Pass tickets, which include free parking, are $15 for guests ages 12 and up,” states the official announcement. “Food is available for purchase at each individual BBQ pit.” There are also all-you-can-eat pit passes that cost $129. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 26 at 10:00 a.m. at QBBQDallas.com and seatgeek.com.

