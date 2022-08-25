Clear the Shelters, an event to help animals find a new home, is back another year with pets ready for adoption. The event started at the beginning of August with discounted adoption fees. But from August 26 through August 31, fees will be waived to promote adoption and find happy homes for pets.

“It’s a nationwide program dedicated to finding homes for as many animals as possible,” Director of Animal Services Jamey Cantrell tells Local Profile.

Clear the Shelters was founded in 2015 in Irving, and since then has grown into a nationwide event that helps animals all over the country. The Texas-based organization annually chooses August for the event due to overcrowding during Spring and Summer months.

In the past, Clear the Shelters was a one-day opportunity. But as the event got larger the Plano Animal Services could not hold the amounts of people ready to adopt, and the event was extended throughout all of August.

“Space is the most important part of an animal shelter,” Cantrell says. “If we don’t have room for animals we can’t take them in, and then we have tough decisions to make.”

Since the start of this year’s event, around 90 animals have been adopted and welcomed into their new homes in the Plano area. The shelter has had a steady influx of people looking for a companion, but there are still plenty of animals ready to find a family.

Adoptable animals can be found through Petfinder. There are a number of animals for any kind of family or individual. Some pets that are looking for a home include Happy, a pit bull terrier mix, and Forest, a domestic shorthair kitten.

With national dog day coming up this Friday, now is a purrrfect time to find a furry friend to celebrate the day with.