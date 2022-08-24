It’s national dog day this Friday! What better way to celebrate your furry best friend than treating them with these pet-friendly spots?
The Yard
107 S Church St, McKinney
Order the well water (the signature cocktail with tequila, mineral water and lime) for yourself and a bowl of chilled H2O for your pup and all the four-legged friends you’re bound to meet in this always-busy outdoor gathering spot.
The Shacks Dining and Dog Park
5800 Windhaven Pkwy, The Colony
This is the only pet-friendly destination where you can order food and drinks from five different restaurants without leaving the pet-friendly patio. Bonus: The Shacks Dog Park has separate areas for big and little dogs.
Katy Trail Ice House
4700 W Park Blvd, Plano
Bring your furry BFF to the beer garden to sample the best slow-smoked BBQ in town (the brisket is outstanding) and 28 beers on tap.
Mutts Canine Cantina
1070 Watters Creek Blvd, Allen
Two off-leash dog parks and the pet-friendly bar and grill are a haven for social pets and humans. The all-natural beef burgers are a treat. For special occasions, contact the restaurant to throw a “pawty” for your fur baby.
Harry’s at the Harbor
6601 Mediterranean Dr, McKinney
Head to the edge of Riva Harbor where the dog-friendly patio has beautiful views of the lake and yummy seafood. Try the lobster and crawfish bisque.
Do’s and dont’s of dining with Fido
Do
- Check restaurant requirements before arriving with your dog (vaccinations, spayed/ neutered, leash length, etc.)
- Travel with extra snacks and poop bags.
- Order a Lyft if you’ve had too many. Call the driver and say you have a pet, and if they do not accommodate animals, cancel the ride and try the next driver
Don’t
- Wear your “My Dog Rescued Me” T-shirt. It’s embarrassing for both of you.
- Pull the “I forgot my wallet” bit. Treats are not currency
- Let your dog drive — no matter what they say