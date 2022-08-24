It’s national dog day this Friday! What better way to celebrate your furry best friend than treating them with these pet-friendly spots?

107 S Church St, McKinney

Order the well water (the signature cocktail with tequila, mineral water and lime) for yourself and a bowl of chilled H2O for your pup and all the four-legged friends you’re bound to meet in this always-busy outdoor gathering spot.

5800 Windhaven Pkwy, The Colony

This is the only pet-friendly destination where you can order food and drinks from five different restaurants without leaving the pet-friendly patio. Bonus: The Shacks Dog Park has separate areas for big and little dogs.

4700 W Park Blvd, Plano

Bring your furry BFF to the beer garden to sample the best slow-smoked BBQ in town (the brisket is outstanding) and 28 beers on tap.

1070 Watters Creek Blvd, Allen

Two off-leash dog parks and the pet-friendly bar and grill are a haven for social pets and humans. The all-natural beef burgers are a treat. For special occasions, contact the restaurant to throw a “pawty” for your fur baby.

Harry’s at the Harbor

6601 Mediterranean Dr, McKinney

Head to the edge of Riva Harbor where the dog-friendly patio has beautiful views of the lake and yummy seafood. Try the lobster and crawfish bisque.