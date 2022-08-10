Last July, H-E-B announced a hiring job fair in preparation for the opening of its upcoming store in Frisco, now it’s time for Plano!

Plano’s new H-E-B store is set to open this fall at Spring Creek Parkway and Preston Road with 700 positions available. Last Tuesday the company announced they’ll host a hiring job fair this Saturday, August 13 with the mission of filling the vacant positions.

H-E-B broke ground on the upcoming 111,000-square feet Plano store in June 2021.

“We’re extremely excited to strengthen our commitment to the DFW Metroplex and provide the Frisco and Plano communities the best H-E-B has to offer,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B Executive Vice President North West Food/Drug, said at the time. “Our H-E-B locations across North Texas continue to thrive, and this H-E-B store will allow us to answer the long-standing call for an H-E-B in this growing community.”

In this on-the-spot interview opportunity, H-E-B will be offering both part-time and full-time jobs for all sections of the store, including bakery, deli, produce, seafood, market, catering, in-store selling, eStore, checkers, CSA, the True Texas BBQ restaurant and more. As for the benefits H-E-B is offering for each role, the official statement said, “Most hourly store roles start at $15 an hour and include a 10-percent H-E-B product discount program, annual pay reviews, partner stock plan, 401k plan with four-percent company match, paid time off and a health, vision and dental plan.”

The fair will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Collin Community College in the Plano Campus Conference Center at 2800 E. Spring Parkway. Before going to the fair, applicants must complete an application on the company’s website, where they’ll find the available positions or text “metro” to 8-1931 to be directed to all available Plano positions.

Allen and McKinney residents stay tuned! Next summer two more stores are set to open their doors and more jobs are on their way.