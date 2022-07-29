Get your forks ready because it’s that time of the year again! DFW Restaurant Week is back, celebrating its 25th anniversary with over 100 premier restaurants from Collin, Denton, Dallas and Tarrant counties taking part in this year’s event.

From August 8 to 14, visitors will enjoy exploring the culinary landscape of North Texas with distinguished restaurants offering prix-fixe menus benefiting local charities.

This year nine Collin County restaurants will be offering menu options, and 20% of the cost will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank. Prices range from $24 to $49, and meals offered include dinner, lunch, take-out and two new options presented by selected venues, signature experience dinner and weekend brunch.

You can make reservations all throughout the campaign, and some restaurants will have a preview weekend from August 4 to 7. Start your cuisine tour early, and some will even extend the week up until September 4. That is plenty of time for you to participate!

Here are the participating restaurants in Collin County.

Plano

Bulla Gastrobar

6007 LEgacy Dr #180

Features: $39 Dinner Selection

Earl’s Kitchen & Bar

7401 Windrose Ave, D100

Features: $49 Dinner Selection

Kona Grill Plano

5973 W. Parker Rd

Features: $39 Dinner Selection | Preview Weekend

Mexican Bar Company

6121 W Park Blvd, Ste RS-10

Features: $49 Dinner Selection | $24 Lunch Experience | Preview Weekend

Moxie’s Grill & Bar

8451 Parkwood Blvd

Features: $49 Dinner Selection | $24 Lunch Experience | Preview Weekend | $29 Weekend Brunch

Pappas Delta Blues

3916 Dallas Pkwy

Features: $39 Dinner Selection

Steve Fields Steakhouse

4900 W Park Blvd

Features: $49 Dinner Selection | Fourth Course | Signature Experience | Preview Weekend

Tommy Bahama’s

7501 Windrose Ave

Features: $49 Preview Weekend

Frisco

Dee Lincoln Prime

6670 Winning Dr #400

Features: $49 Dinner Selection

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

2440 Parkwood Blvd

Features: $99 Fifth Course | Signature Experience

McKinney

Rye Craft Food & Drink

1111 W Virginia St

Features: $24 Lunch | $29 Weekend Brunch

