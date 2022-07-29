Get your forks ready because it’s that time of the year again! DFW Restaurant Week is back, celebrating its 25th anniversary with over 100 premier restaurants from Collin, Denton, Dallas and Tarrant counties taking part in this year’s event.
From August 8 to 14, visitors will enjoy exploring the culinary landscape of North Texas with distinguished restaurants offering prix-fixe menus benefiting local charities.
This year nine Collin County restaurants will be offering menu options, and 20% of the cost will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank. Prices range from $24 to $49, and meals offered include dinner, lunch, take-out and two new options presented by selected venues, signature experience dinner and weekend brunch.
You can make reservations all throughout the campaign, and some restaurants will have a preview weekend from August 4 to 7. Start your cuisine tour early, and some will even extend the week up until September 4. That is plenty of time for you to participate!
Here are the participating restaurants in Collin County.
Plano
Bulla Gastrobar
6007 LEgacy Dr #180
Features: $39 Dinner Selection
Earl’s Kitchen & Bar
7401 Windrose Ave, D100
Features: $49 Dinner Selection
Kona Grill Plano
5973 W. Parker Rd
Features: $39 Dinner Selection | Preview Weekend
Mexican Bar Company
6121 W Park Blvd, Ste RS-10
Features: $49 Dinner Selection | $24 Lunch Experience | Preview Weekend
Moxie’s Grill & Bar
8451 Parkwood Blvd
Features: $49 Dinner Selection | $24 Lunch Experience | Preview Weekend | $29 Weekend Brunch
Pappas Delta Blues
3916 Dallas Pkwy
Features: $39 Dinner Selection
Steve Fields Steakhouse
4900 W Park Blvd
Features: $49 Dinner Selection | Fourth Course | Signature Experience | Preview Weekend
Tommy Bahama’s
7501 Windrose Ave
Features: $49 Preview Weekend
Frisco
Dee Lincoln Prime
6670 Winning Dr #400
Features: $49 Dinner Selection
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
2440 Parkwood Blvd
Features: $99 Fifth Course | Signature Experience
McKinney
Rye Craft Food & Drink
1111 W Virginia St
Features: $24 Lunch | $29 Weekend Brunch
