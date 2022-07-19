In June, Plano Public Library received three state awards from the Texas Library Association. The honors included the Demco/Upstart Innovative Programming Award, a recognition of the library’s innovative and replicable programs, the Texas Library Association Branding Iron Award, an award for marketing and promotion of programs and services, and the Texas Library Association Texas Youth Creators Award for its excellence in amateur media production.

If that was not enough to persuade you to go to the library, maybe the ongoing heatwave will be. Now that most libraries are functioning as cooling stations this is the perfect time to participate in those programs that you’ve been meaning to but haven’t yet.

Here are our picks for the best library programs to shelter from the heat.

Youth Programs:

For parents of young kids many libraries provide programs and services aimed at promoting early literacy, scientific thinking and creativity.

Thinking Money for Kids

When: July 14 – Aug 24

Where: Haggard Library | 2501 Coit Rd

This touring financial education exhibit is a multimedia experience that uses games, creativity and storytelling to provide children aged 7 to 11 and their families an idea of what money is, its role in society, monetary values, responsibility and charitableness.

Patterns in Nature

When: Wednesday, July 20 | 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Plano Community Library | 15 W. North St.

Learn all about symmetry, number patterns and naturally occurring geometric shapes and start seeing mathematical patterns in the surrounding nature. The program is targeted at independent kids entering grades 4 to 7. Registration is required. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Reading Readiness Storytime

Info: The program functions in different locations and times, look at the full schedule.

The program intends to provide children ages 0 to 5 with reading readiness skills through storytimes and other early learning events.

Adult Programs:

No children in your family? No excuse! Take a look at these programs for adults.

Writer’s Group

When: Thursday, July 28 | 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Plano Community Library | 15 W. North St.

Open to adults and high school students, writers meet to discuss their work and give mutual feedback. The program requires no registration and can be attended in person or through Zoom.

Local Author Fair

When: Saturday, July 30 | 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Plano Community Library | 15 W. North St.

Fourteen local authors showcase their work. Enjoy author readings and discuss their work in a meet and greet. Books will be available for purchase and refreshments will be served during the event.

Book Club

When: Wednesday, July 20 | 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Plano Community Library | 15 W. North St.

Join a traditional book club and discuss the themes and developments of selected stories. This week the book club will discuss Charles Martin’s Send Down the Rain. In August they’ll be reading Fallin by T.J. Newman.