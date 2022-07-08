The multiple 100-degree days North Texas is facing are not just putting a strain on our power grid, but combined with the drought, this summer has had a number of consequences on the local economy.

Earlier this month farmers reported that they expect the high temperatures to hit crops when they are most sensitive, while ranchers have already started to cull their herds, and now residents in North Texas found their water bills have gone through the roof.

As reported by CBS DFW, 357 million gallons of water moved through the system on July 6, making it the highest water use day of the year. The water used this summer has already surpassed that of the highest days of 2021. Homeowners trying to keep their grass alive are using more water than they’ve had to in several years, and their wallets are feeling it.

Fort Worth local, Crystal Perry, told CBS DFW her bills went up from the $90 she used to pay, to close to $200. “Now we got to play catch up with the light bill, and that too?” she said. “I’m like man, when is it ever going to stop.”

Excessive heat warning issued by the Weather Forecast Office

This week the National Weather Service of Fort Worth issued an excessive heat warning for North Texas until 9:00 p.m. Sunday. “Be diligent in practicing heat safety as the heat continues to intensify,” stated the warning. “Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles. Be sure to check on the elderly or ill, and bring your pets indoors.”

Accordingly, first responders are getting ready for the increase of heat-related illnesses that will put people in the hospital. “Once the heat index gets over 100, we have our rehab box 4, which is a group of volunteers that support the fire department, they respond to every working fire in the city to provide additional cooling measures, cooling fans, cold towels, additional water,” said Dallas Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Scott Clumpner (via CBS DFW).

As of July 5, MedStar in Fort Worth has responded to almost 400 heat-related calls since May 1, nearly doubling their records for the same time last year. “People who have heart conditions, diabetes, emphysema, those kinds of conditions are often made worse in this kind of weather,” said MedStar Spokesperson Matt Zavadsky to CBS DFW.

Officials advise people to stay inside, but if you need to be out, make sure you are hydrated and keep plenty of water at hand.