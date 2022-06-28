North Texas has festivals, parades, and fireworks for everyone! Let us help you plan your long weekend with this 4th of July round-up list.

Image courtesy of Addison Kaboom Town

When: July 3, 2022 | 5:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Cir, Addison

More than half-million guests from across the country come each year to celebrate our nation’s independence the American way: with a massive 25-minute firework show, live music, waterslides, an obstacle course and a giant zip line. So if you haven’t yet, hurry to save your place for a watch party at one of Addison’s 200-plus restaurants, 22 hotels, or (if you are lucky enough to find a vacancy) at the 12-acre Addison Circle Park party.

When: July 4, 2022 | 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Texas Pool | 901 Springbrook Drive, Plano

Escape the heat while still celebrating America’s birthday with a party at Texas Pool. For $10, enjoy food, pool games and fun in the sun with friends and family. Veterans and active-duty military get in free with an ID.

When: July 3, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Haggard Park | 901 E 15th Street, Plano

Get your patriotic spirit going on Saturday with a free concert by Plano Community Band at Haggard Park in Downtown Plano Historic Arts District. Bring family and friends and enjoy a musical evening outdoors.

McKinney Texas – Unique by nature | Facebook

When: July 4, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown McKinney

McKinney has prepared a full-day celebration that includes a parade at 10 a.m. and a block party from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown McKinney. Don’t miss the fireworks and an evening festival at the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch.

When: July 4, 2022 | 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Collin College- Spring Creek Campus | 2800 E. Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano

Plano is getting ready to celebrate the red, white and blue with a vendor market, static parade floats, a free kids’ zone and fireworks. Get your blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the show!

When: July 4, 2022 | 5:00 p.m.

Where: Panther Island Pavilion | 395 Purcey Street, Fort Worth

One of the largest fireworks shows in North Texas, the 15 the annual Fort Worth Fourth invites you to an evening of festival food, drinks, kid activities and live music by the Trinity River.

Frisco Freedom Fest | Facebook

When: July 4, 2022 | 4:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: Simpson Plaza at City Hall | 6101 Frisco Square Blvd., Frisco

Enjoy Frisco’s biggest 4th of July celebration with your favorite attractions: party in the plaza, Taste of Frisco and the patriotic vendor village. Stay for the show after the conclusion of FC Dallas’ match and watch the fireworks light the night sky!

When: July 4, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Shops at Legacy North | 7401 Lone Star Dr, Plano

The Shops at Legacy North have prepared a patriotic party including live music, beer specials, face painters, stilt walkers, balloon art,\ and more!

When: July 4, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Breckinridge Park | 3555 Brand Road, Richardson

Prepare your picnic and your blanket for an evening under the star in this patriotic salute. The event is free and open to the entire community and will have kids’ activities, the Ricardson Community Band and fireworks.

Fair Park Dallas | Website

When: July 4, 2022 | 4:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Fair Park | 3809 Grand Avenue, Dallas

Back after two years, Fair Park Fourth is inviting the community for a day of fun and spectacular fireworks. Bring your kids to enjoy the hands-on activities, live music, food trucks, entertainment and more!

Even More Celebrations in Dallas & Collin County

Liberty by the Lake

When: July 2, 2022 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: The Colony Five Star Complex | 4100 Blair Oaks, The Colony

Pride in the Sky

When: July 2, 2022 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Frontier Park | 1551 W. Frontier Parkway, Prosper

July 4th Bike Parade

When: July 4, 2022 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Fairview Town Center | 329 Town Place, Fairview

Independence Bash

When: July 3, 2022 | 9:00 p.m.

Where: Sambuca 360 | 7200 Bishop Rd #270, Plano

Star-Spangled Spectacular

When: July 4, 2022 | 1:00 p.m.

Where: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center |2301 Flora St., Dallas

Splash & Blast

When: July 2, 2022 | 5:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: Red Shuttle: Celina High School | 3455 N Preston Road, Celina

Blue Shuttle: Brookshire’s | 675 Sunset Boulevard, Celina

