With so many people moving into north Collin County, you are probably wondering what is all up there besides the sprawling housing developments. That’s why we rounded up some of the restaurants that are now open, organized by each town.

ANNA, TEXAS

Photo: Crow’s Country Cafe | Official Site

Claiming to be home to the best local chicken fried steak, Crow’s Country Cafe’s home cookery is sure to tempt any Texan’s palette. Order one of their signature steaks and shrimp, build-your-own burgers, or even get a dirty crow’s nest. Sign up with their email newsletter for new menu items and special deals through the week, and catch them on Fourth Street every day except Mondays.

Photo: Lihoudies | Official site

Enjoy the best of what the Mediterranean has to offer at Lihoudies in Anna. They serve up fresh Greek cuisine and baked goods sourced fresh from Texas markets to ensure whatever is on their table is the freshest of the season. They have everything from hummus platters, tzatziki, gyro salads and babaganoush with pita bread. Enjoy their food in-house or from their specially packaged to-go offerings.

Photo: Sushi Go | Facebook

Casual dining sushi isn’t out of reach in the far north corners of North Texas, so check out Sushi Go on White Street in Anna. They have a variety of rolls such as fuji mountain, caterpillar, crab lover, fire dragon and crazy shrimp. Find them between Walmart and Brookshires for dine in or carry out.

Image: Spurlock’s Malt Shop.

Featuring the first neon sign ever erected in Anna, Spurlock’s Malt Shop has been a local favorite since 1959. Featuring a simplistic menu with burgers and hot dogs, Spurlocks has been a nearly seventy year tradition off of Highway 5. Step back in time with their antiquated storefront and pressboard menu. For more, check out Local Profile‘s previous coverage.

Photo: Sunview Cafe | Facebook

Established in 2016, Sunview is quickly spreading through the northern reaches of DFW with locations in The Colony, Lewisville, Allen, Anna and Melissa. Get your brunch, breakfast, or lunch fix at any of those locations between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

MELISSA, TEXAS

Photo: Cardinal Nutrition | Facebook

Are smoothies and juices your jam? Want to drink healthy, good-for-you drinks or want a morning treat before your workday? Stop by Cardinal Nutrition and try one of their power smoothies or a (nutritious!) cookie dough shake. Order online or stop by their location on 121 in Melissa.

Photo: George’s Coffee | Facebook

Conveniently located right off 121, George’s Coffee has an extensive menu with every flavor syrup imaginable — your drinks are completely customizable and are best paired with one of their grab-and-go snacks. You can always keep things simple by ordering one of their signature drinks, such as the George’s mocha caramel, seasonal, or a mango peach smoothie. Reserve their meeting room to study or meet with colleagues while enjoying your drinks.

Photo: Sugar Babes Donuts & Deli | Facebook

With over twenty varieties of donuts, ten different sandwiches and a build-your-own burger option, you could eat at Sugar Babes breakfast and lunch and never get bored of options. Everything is always made fresh and to order every day. You can even place orders for customizable decorated donuts.

Photo: The Red Feather | Official Site

Ever wanted a wine bar that had a thoughtfully crafted menu that paired well with the drinks? The Red Feather is the place for you. With live music on the weekends and a variety of charcuterie boards, salads, flatbreads, paninis and starters, this will quickly become your favorite place to hang out in Melissa. You can find them off of Sentinel Way, and online to check out their weekly specials and happy hour deals!

PROSPER, TEXAS

Photo: The Brass Tap | Facebook

With over 150 craft beers on tap, this is the perfect place for you or your beer obsessed family member or friend. With bingo and trivia nights galore, there is always something different happening at The Brass Tap. You can also check out their menu that includes sandwiches, wraps, burgers, tacos, salads and even three different types of gourmet grilled cheese.

Photo: Honeylu’s Coffee | Facebook

Boasting the best craft coffee in Prosper, Honeylu’s is bringing it back to basics with their signature drip, single-origin, pour-over and cold brews sure to please any pretentious coffee lover. For those less particular or with a sweet tooth, they also offer frozen coffees and a variety of house-made syrups. You can even book their coffee truck the Speedy Bean for your next event, or book a cupping or Coffee 101 class where you learn about the history, flavor profiles, and grind settings.

Photo: Sabaidee | Facebook

The name is just like the food: a combination or a Lao and Thai phrase, meaning “happy” and “good,” which is the feeling that this restaurant hopes their food gives you. Try one of their featured favorites such as their pad Thai, basil fried rice, nam khao or their basil stir fry. Featured in publications such as Bon Appetit, their South Preston Road location is one of several in DFW. There is also one in California.

Smoothies + Coffee

Photo: Sarah Hornstein | Local Profile

On naming Smoothies and Coffee, the owner just smiled and said he “wanted patrons to know exactly what we were about.” With fully customizable smoothies and coffee beverages, customers can add everything from protein powder to electrolytes to extra espresso shots. This family-run place is easy to spot from Highway 380 and also features a drive-thru for an even quicker pick-me-up. Swing by today and check them out on Instagram.

PRINCETON, TEXAS

Photo: Big Spray Brewing | Facebook

Part pub, part restaurant, all laid back. Besides hosting live music and events, Big Spray Brewing frequently tries out new food items (pizza deviled eggs, anyone?). Hang out to watch your favorite team or catch up with friends, old and new.

Photo: Jocy’s Restaurant | Facebook

The best of Americana comfort food can be found at Jocy’s in Princeton. Try one of their half-pound burgers, sandwiches or salads either in the restaurant or from their new online ordering program. All their food is made-to-order from scratch with only fresh ingredients. Check them out on West Princeton Road.

