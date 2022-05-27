Ever wonder what sort of culinary adventures you can explore in downtown McKinney? Look no further than this list of places to check out next time you’re on the square.

While you’re waiting for a table, you can pull up our list of where to shop downtown as well!

Image via official site

After months of anticipation, you can finally visit Bresnan Bread + Pastry at their brick-and-mortar location in downtown McKinney. Buoyed by rave reviews and loyal customers, this husband and wife run bakery previously only did pre-orders, which sold out every Saturday. Now you can walk up and order loaves, danishes, cookies and croissants as well as coffee to go with your fresh, warm pastry. Follow your nose down East Louisiana Street Thursdays through Saturdays to sample Bresnan.

Photo: Sarah Hornstein | Local Profile

Boasting the “Best Pizza and Live Music in Downtown,” Cadillac Pizza Pub has won over both McKinney locals and visiting folks. Their wood-fired pizzas are made with homemade dough and all-natural sauce. There is even the option to build your own! With live music, hot sandwiches and happy hour drinks, Cadillac is an essential stop.

Image via official site

This slice of the Emerald Isle has a full bar and is the best meeting place for watching whatever sport suits your fancy. From football, whether that’s soccer or gridiron, to good ol’ American baseball, take your seat and order a Guinness or Irish whiskey. We recommend ordering the fish and chips, Scotch egg with curry mayo or delicious club sandwich. They also are a great place for brunch if you’re craving a hearty Irish breakfast with potatoes, Kerrygold butter, baked beans and blood sausage. Swing by Friday for live music.

You may not know this authentic Mexican restaurant on Louisiana Street across from Highway 5. Their specialty (and customer favorite) is birria, which is slow-stewed beef. Birria is not only great solo but also makes for excellent tacos and quesadillas. If you’re in the square for lunch, here’s your next must-try place.

Ever crave a really good Cuban sandwich? Look no further than Guava Tree. Not only do they have a cute space off the city square, but their iconic pink food truck is also a must at your next wedding, family reunion or work lunch. You may recognize them from the 2016 season of the Great Food Truck Race on the Food Network, which helped them open their brick-and-mortar location off of Chestnut Street. Get their signature Cubano sandwich and wash it down with one of their cocktails, such as the viva McKinney.

Harvest | By Cori Baker

Fresh, farm-to-table curated menu? You’re probably talking about Harvest, downtown’s sit-down restaurant that allows you to try the best of Texas. Almost everything sourced is from farmers within a 150-mile radius. Enjoy dishes from executive chef Andrea Shakelford, like the blackened striped bass, the wagyu bavette steak or the spinach hummus. Sip on a Harvest original cocktail and read about the restaurant’s sustainable mission that they apply not only to their food but to the restaurant as a whole. They also offer gluten-free lunch and dinner menus.

Life is too short for bad sushi. But you’ll never have to worry about that at Koji! Just off the square is a place with good word of mouth and high marks online. Customers recommend their salmon heaven, bento boxes and California rolls. Koji is located just off the square on Highway 5.

Photo: Layered | Facebook

Undisputedly the most iconic brunch place downtown, Layered is packed on the weekends with eager locals and visitors alike wanting not-so-bottomless mimosas, waffles, migas and avocado toast. Boasting one of the best patios in McKinney, Layered is a great place to grab breakfast with your family, meet up over coffee with a business partner or treat a friend (or yourself!) to weekend brunch.

Layered isn’t a brunch-only place. On Thursday to Saturday nights, they convert to a 1920s-themed speakeasy. Bring your ID and a password to the bouncer out front – which we will leave for you to figure out how to find! Expect jazz music, black and white films, and decade-appropriate drinks such as manhattans and bee’s knees.

Miruku Creamery + Cafe

Photo: Miruku Creamery + Cafe | Facebook

Nothing beats a hot day quite like a cone of ice cream, and Miriku’s ice cream gets the job done! The cheery yellow facade is a bright welcome to your new favorite ice cream spot in McKinney. Not only do they change out flavors monthly, but they also make sure to always have a dairy-free flavor. The customer favorite is their dark chocolate, which you can get in a bowl, cone or topped with chocolate syrup and chewy brownie pieces.

Patina Green

Patina Green Spread | By Brandon Hurd

This health-conscious place definitely earned its nomination for one of DFW’s best sandwich shops and makes Patina Green an essential stop on the square. Don’t miss their hot sandwich with jalapeño bread, ham, cheddar, and Luscombe Farms jalapeño peach jam. They also carry local favorites including honey, jam, chocolate, wine, salsa and bread. Check out their selection of handpicked vintage home decor, handmade spoons, and hand-poured candles while you’re waiting for your sandwich.

Photo: Sarah Hornstein | Local Profile

A longtime establishment in downtown McKinney, Rick’s upscale dining experience and service are hard to beat. A Sunday brunch buffet fav, the chophouse offers steaks, seafood, cocktails and gluten-free lunch and dinner menus. Call today, or check out their website for reservations and menu here.

Rye

Pork belly lollipops from Rye in McKinney | Courtesy of Rye

Seasonal offerings and an ever-changing menu are the hallmarks of this upscale eatery on West Virginia – and now they’re serving brunch from Thursday to Saturday! Reserve your place at the table and enjoy pun-tastic handcrafted cocktails, such as the “somebloody to love” and the “pretty fly for a cacti.” For $27 you can order a three-course lunch, and for $5 you can send beers to the kitchen staff to thank them for your meal and the witty wordplay. Reserve and check out their full menu here.

Historic downtown McKinney meets fresh and modern Americana fare at Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen. Try their signature dish featuring pork belly, cilantro, watermelon chutney, barbecue sauce and serrano peppers. Sugarbacon has a covered patio and plenty of indoor seating as well as a fully stocked bar. Check them out during the week for dinner or brunch on weekends.

What better way to spend your free time than chatting with friends over a glass of wine and a nice dinner? We think nothing, and so does Urban Grill. Sample one of their dozens of wines, snack on made-to-order entrees or try their dragonfruit mimosas at weekend brunch.

The Yard, McKinney | Image courtesy of The Yard in McKinney

Have a large group or a bunch of kiddos? Head to the aptly named Yard, a slice of Nashville in the heart of McKinney. With Americana fare and an extensive cocktail list, The Yard is a perfect spot for your next get-together. But note: It’s definitely wise to get on their waitlist because the place is extremely popular on Friday and Saturday nights.