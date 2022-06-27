A massive fire broke out last Saturday around 7:30 p.m. in McKinney’s Bloomridge master-planned community, engulfing seven under-construction houses. Six of them burned to the ground while one was heavily damaged. The flames also reached one occupied home, but the fire was quickly extinguished.

Videos from witnesses show large flames consuming several homes at once and columns of black smoke could be seen from miles. Sasidhar Punna, a neighbor, captured the fire spreading across his fence and patio through his Ring camera. “It was brutal,” he said to NBCDFW. “I couldn’t even get to the patio because of the heat, even my hand got burned while opening the patio door.”

Mary House, the owner of one of the houses that were under construction, also expressed her distress to NBCDFW saying, “I’m just devastated.” House told Fox 4 that they had picked every detail of her new home. House and Carl Shurson planned to move to their dream home in only a month or two. “It’s hard to swallow,” added Shurson.

While fortunately no one was injured, multiple McKinney and Prosper Fire Departments crews fought the blaze, and officials were still working on the site on Sunday making sure nothing rekindled.

An investigation is ongoing. As of writing, there is no confirmation yet if the fire was started by an accident or if there was foul play involved.