Lots of things going on this weekend in North Texas, Father’s Day, Juneteenth celebrations, concerts and craft beer. We are making sure you don’t miss the best things Collin County has to offer.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

When: June 18, 2022 | 10:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M.

Where: Little Elm Park | 701 W Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm

The folks at Bud Light, Go Texan and Outlaw Radio are still at it and have prepared a full-day family friendly event by the beach at spectacular Little Elm Park. The event is free to attend and will feature concerts, arts and crafts, swimming and beach fun, classic cars, frisbee dogs, cowboy shows, and dozens of fun, Texas-themed, rides, games and attractions.

When: June 17, 2022 | 7:30 P.M. to 11:00 P.M.

Where: Ford Pool | 724 Whitman Drive, Allen

Looks like it’ll be a hot Friday, but don’t let that stop you from having fun! Instead, grab a friend, a swimsuit and a towel and get to Ford Pool for an aquatic movie night. Swim and float around with your noodle while you enjoy a show on the big screen.

When: June 17, 2022 | 8:00 to 9:30 P.M.

Where: Council Chambers | 6101 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco

This Friday, Music in the Chamber presents Stockton Helbing Quartet, performing the songs from jazz legends like Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Miles Davis and John Coltrane. If you are not too familiar with jazz, then this concert is a perfect introduction. Stockton Helbing, an educator as well as a musician, will offer a discussion on the musical and social contributions that came from those jazz masters.

Juneteenth in Collin County and Dallas

So many events celebrating African-American culture and freedom in our community! Take a look at our list, and find one near you.

Juneteenth Celebration

When: June 19, 2022 | 10:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Where: Fair Park | 3809 Grand Ave, Dallas

When: June 18, 2022 | 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

Where: Haggard Park | 901 E 15th St, Plano

When: June 18, 2022 | 7:00 P.M.

Where: Fair Park Coliseum | 1438 Coliseum Dr, Dallas

When: June 17, 2022 | 1:00 to 9:00 P.M.

Where: SD/FP Public Improvement District | 2922 Martin Luther King Junior Blvd, Dallas

When: June 19, 2022 | 6:00 P.M.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

When: June 19, 2022 | 12:00 to 4:00 P.M.

Where: Grandscape | 5752 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony

When: June 18, 2022 | 6:30 A.M.

Where: Soul Patrol | 7185 Main St, Frisco

When: June 18, 2022 | 7:00 P.M.

Where: Towne Lake Park | 1405 Wilson Creek Pkwy, McKinney

When: June 3, 2022 | 6:30 P.M.

Where: Courtyard Theater | 1509 H Ave, Plano

If you are a nostalgic High School Musical fan, then this is the show for you. North Texas Performing Arts is bringing the whole gang to life: After winter break, while the students of East High are trying to find their cliques, jocks, brainiacs, thespians or skaters, basketball team captain Troy and brainy Gabriella threat the status quo by auditioning together for the high school musical Ms. Darbus is leading.

When: June 18, 2022 | 7:00 P.M.

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Cir, Addison

Can you hear the synths? It’s the people of Addison preparing to dance their leg warmers off this Saturday at Addison Circle Park. Can’t dance? No excuse! At 8:15 p.m., tease your hair and get your padded shoulders ready for some dance lessons. No one is left out in this delightful summer evening event.

When: June 18, 2022 | 12:00 – 7:00 P.M.

Where: Historic Downtown McKinney | 111 N Tennessee Street, McKinney

Get your craft beer from one of the 20 beverage stations and stroll through downtown McKinney’s small businesses. Hey, take your father and see what catches his eye, if your hands are fast enough you could get that cool gift you’ve been meaning to get dad but haven’t had the chance yet!

Father’s Day in Collin County

You already know where to take dad to eat, now let’s see what fun activities this weekend has to offer to entertain him.

Father’s Day Jazz brunch – Feat. Bobby Falk

When: June 19, 2022 | 12:00 P.M.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

When: June 18, 2022 | 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M.

Where: Heard Natural Science Museum | 1 Nature Pl, McKinney

When: Monday to Sunday | Kids under 18 until 9:00 P.M.

Where: Allen Community Ice Rink | 305 E. Virginia St., 103, Mckinney

When: June 19, 2022 | 11:45 A.M. to 12:45 P.M.

Where: Allen Community Ice Rink | 200 E. Stacy Road, #1350, Allen

When: June 17, 2022 | 7:00 P.M.

Where: Willow Bend Center of the Arts | 76121 W Park Blvd, Ste B216, Plano

Bend and snap your way to Willow Bend Center of Arts this Friday and enjoy Elle Woods’ journey of transformation as she defies society’s expectations in pursuit of her dreams. But this time with music and dances!

When: June 17, 2022 | 7:00 P.M.

Where: Riders Field | 7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco

Calling all baseball and music fans! After the Frisco RoughRiders and the Midland RockHounds play this Friday, stay to enjoy the fireworks. One hundred percent of the event’s profit will support the Plano Symphony.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Garden Party Exhibit At The Cove

When: June 17 and 18, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 P.M.

Where: The Cove | 402 N Tennessee St, McKinney

Sunday Mermaid Meetup

When: June 19, 2022 | 12:00 – 2:00 P.M.

Where: The Texas Pool | 901 Springbrook Dr, Plano

Sip And Throw 2-Hour Pottery Workshop

When: June 17, 2022 | 7:00 P.M.

Where: Jump into Art Studios | 404 N Church St, McKinney

Concerts By The Creek Spring Series – Slim Chance

When: June 4, 2022 | 7:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Where: Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm | 970 Garden Park Dr, Allen

Psychedelic Robot

When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | W Park Blvd 6121, Plano

Concerts By The Creek – Rob Holbert Jazz

When: June 18, 2022 | 7:00 to 9:00 P.M.

Where: Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm | 970 Garden Park Dr, Allen

Karaoke Night

When: June 17, 2022 | 9:30 P.M. – 12:30 A.M.

Where: McCall Plaza | 998 E 15th St, Plano

Kenny Chesney Tribute: Barefoot Nation At Legacy Hall

When: June 5, 2022 | 3:00 P.M.

Where: Legacy Hall |7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

