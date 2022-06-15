Father’s Day is here y’all! Luckily, Collin County has so much variety you’ll have no trouble finding the perfect meal to celebrate with dear old dad. Let us give you a hand with that.

Check out our top eight spots to take pops here in Collin County!

Image: Haywire

Haywire is more than ready to treat your family to a legendary brunch featuring a carving station, taco bar, dessert station, bloody Mary bar and more! Brunch will be served from 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M., perfect for a late morning Sunday with dad.

Photo: Edith’s French Bistro | Facebook

Maybe you want something different this year. Well, Crú has a new three-course, prix fixe $35 brunch menu and will be offering mimosas and bellinis for $6 each. Take a look at this fancy menu and don’t forget to call to make your reservation. Seating is limited.

Bulla Gastrobar | Facebook

Oh, man! Has Bulla Gastrobar stepped up for the occasion this year! Opening at 10:00 A.M., the restaurant will welcome you with their well-known Spanish fare and a prix fixe three-course brunch menu. Your visit will include a box of chocolate clusters and a $20 gift card for fathers to enjoy more tapas the next time they swing by.

Blue Mesa Grill | Facebook

You can find another fantastic brunch buffet at Blue Mesa Grill, where your family can enjoy Belgian waffles, an omelet bar, a carving station, street tacos and more. No doubt there’s something for everyone!

Ziziki’s Restaurant | Facebook

In the mood for something more Mediterranean? Ziziki’s Restaurant has you covered. They offer a varied, Greek-inspired menu, from lamb to seafood to grilled goodies. And they haven’t forgotten about beverages. Kick off your brunch with mimosas or select one of their Greek wines.

Princi Italia | Facebook

Princi Italia’s Chefs have prepared a sumptuous three-course brunch menu to celebrate fathers for a prix fixe of $35. The menu consists of six different choices for appetizers, eight options for entrees and three different dessert choices. If three courses is too much, the menu is available a la carte.

Half Shells | Facebook

Now the folks at Half Shells think just one day for dad is not enough. So from this Friday to Sunday, they have a special, limited-time-only menu: seared George’s Bank scallops and applewood wrapped shrimps, fried green tomato bacon burgers, and black and blue oysters. Deliciousness all around.

Knife Steakhouse | Facebook

There’s no BBQ like dad’s, but let him rest for this one and let the chefs at Knife Steakhouse take charge of the grill. They will be serving 240-day aged meat, avocado fries, rib-eye, lamb, menus to share and much more.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille | Facebook

Perry’s has a plan for the whole family with their diner for four including smoked Kansas City bone-in strip roast, wedge salads and an entrée with mashed potatoes. A meal for four is too much? Take advantage of their three-course pork chop Sunday supper with a choice of soup or salad, Perry’s pork chop (of course) and dessert trio.