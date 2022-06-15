Father’s Day is here y’all! Luckily, Collin County has so much variety you’ll have no trouble finding the perfect meal to celebrate with dear old dad. Let us give you a hand with that.
Check out our top eight spots to take pops here in Collin County!
Haywire
Haywire is more than ready to treat your family to a legendary brunch featuring a carving station, taco bar, dessert station, bloody Mary bar and more! Brunch will be served from 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M., perfect for a late morning Sunday with dad.
Crú
Maybe you want something different this year. Well, Crú has a new three-course, prix fixe $35 brunch menu and will be offering mimosas and bellinis for $6 each. Take a look at this fancy menu and don’t forget to call to make your reservation. Seating is limited.
Bulla Gastrobar
Oh, man! Has Bulla Gastrobar stepped up for the occasion this year! Opening at 10:00 A.M., the restaurant will welcome you with their well-known Spanish fare and a prix fixe three-course brunch menu. Your visit will include a box of chocolate clusters and a $20 gift card for fathers to enjoy more tapas the next time they swing by.
Blue Mesa Grill
You can find another fantastic brunch buffet at Blue Mesa Grill, where your family can enjoy Belgian waffles, an omelet bar, a carving station, street tacos and more. No doubt there’s something for everyone!
Ziziki’s Restaurant
In the mood for something more Mediterranean? Ziziki’s Restaurant has you covered. They offer a varied, Greek-inspired menu, from lamb to seafood to grilled goodies. And they haven’t forgotten about beverages. Kick off your brunch with mimosas or select one of their Greek wines.
Princi Italia
Princi Italia’s Chefs have prepared a sumptuous three-course brunch menu to celebrate fathers for a prix fixe of $35. The menu consists of six different choices for appetizers, eight options for entrees and three different dessert choices. If three courses is too much, the menu is available a la carte.
Half Shells
Now the folks at Half Shells think just one day for dad is not enough. So from this Friday to Sunday, they have a special, limited-time-only menu: seared George’s Bank scallops and applewood wrapped shrimps, fried green tomato bacon burgers, and black and blue oysters. Deliciousness all around.
Knife Steakhouse
There’s no BBQ like dad’s, but let him rest for this one and let the chefs at Knife Steakhouse take charge of the grill. They will be serving 240-day aged meat, avocado fries, rib-eye, lamb, menus to share and much more.
Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille
Perry’s has a plan for the whole family with their diner for four including smoked Kansas City bone-in strip roast, wedge salads and an entrée with mashed potatoes. A meal for four is too much? Take advantage of their three-course pork chop Sunday supper with a choice of soup or salad, Perry’s pork chop (of course) and dessert trio.