The Dream Hotel Group announced a new hotel for the upcoming Firefly Park in Frisco. Located at US Highway 380 and the Dallas North Tollway, the 200-room hotel will feature a fitnesses center, food and drink offerings, a nightclub, a rooftop pool and bar, and more.

“As one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, Frisco and the North Dallas area are full of residents looking for new experiences and vibrant food and beverage,” Ariel Sanett, Vice President of Development at Dream Hotel Group, said in an official statement. “Dream Frisco will offer this in spades – a design-focused lifestyle hotel, world-class food and beverage, entertainment, and unparalleled programming. We look forward to expanding our reach to this dynamic city.”

Dream Frisco will be built in Firefly Park. Image courtesy of UN Studio.

Texas-based Wilks Development is helming the project and UN Studio, in collaboration with Sasaki Architects, is handling the masterplan design.

Firefly Park, slated to break ground in 2023, is a mixed-used development with 2,200 luxury residential units, 4.75 million square feet of commercial office space and 380,000 square feet of retail. The development is located next to 230 acres of nature preserve that includes a creek, water ponds, trails and playgrounds.

“When we started thinking about what the northern part of Frisco was going to look like, we knew it needed to be a different experience from the southern part of our city. Now, with the announcement of the Dream Hotel coming to Firefly Park, it adds a significantly different, cool vibe to Frisco,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. “Dream will be a destination for the region and is an impressive beginning for Firefly Park.”

Pictured is a rendering of Firefly Park. Image courtesy of UN Studio.

This is just the latest big hotel announcement for Frisco. Local Profile previously reported that a Ritz-Carlton, the first for North Texas, will be built in the city at the new Fields West development.