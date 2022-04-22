Developer Fehmi Karahan is following up the popular Plano Legacy West with a 180-acre mixed-use project called Fields West.

With Legacy West, Karahan turned the area into one of Collin County’s hottest shopping and dining spots. The district also includes Toyota’s North American headquarters and offices for companies like JPMorgan Chase and Boeing Global Services, among others. He aims to surpass that success just eight miles away at Fields West.

“The interest we are getting from retailers before we even announced the project is mind-boggling,” Karahan told The Dallas Morning News (via Dallas Business Journal and Fields Frisco). “They see the demographics and growth in the area and want to be there. This becomes the next big retail hub,” he said. “The people from Celina, Prosper, Gunter and Sherman are not going to go all the way south on the tollway to Plano.”

Located near the PGA of America’s new headquarters, Fields West will be part of the 2,500-acre-plus Fields development. Karahan’s upcoming project will include retail, restaurant and entertainment as well as 2,800 apartments. It will also have over four million square feet of offices and three hotels.

The developers have already signed a deal with Marriott International Inc. for a Ritz-Carton Hotel. “The Ritz-Carlton will be the first five-star hotel in the northern section of DFW.” Currently, there is only one Ritz-Carton Hotel—located on McKinney Avenue in Dallas—in the entire state of Texas.

The first phase of the project is expected to open in late 2024.

Plans for Fields West will be unveiled in May at the international shopping center conference in Las Vegas. This, Karahan told The Dallas Morning News, is where everyone will get a first look at the upcoming project.

As Local Profile previously reported, Frisco saw the most population growth in the U.S. between 2010 and 2019. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Collin and Denton counties were in the top ten counties for population growth in 2021.

“There is an enormous amount of growth taking place,” Karahan said. “We’re in the right place for this development.”