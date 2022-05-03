Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and what better way to celebrate her than by enjoying a special brunch this Sunday?

Check out our top seven spots to take your mom here in Collin County!

Image: Blue Mesa Grill

Get ready for a good time with mom at the Blue Mesa Grill’s Mother’s Day buffet. For $30 per person, you get breakfast classics, signature Blue Mesa favorites, desserts, drinks and a special carving station with brisket, glazed ham, grilled salmon as well as their famous street tacos.

Photo: Edith’s French Bistro | Facebook

Edith’s is easy to find with three locations in Plano, Richardson and Allen. Their menu has loads of options, from light sandwich fare to the best of French cuisine. Order online, or reserve a high tea between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. for $45 a person.

If you’re scrambling for a brunch place this Sunday, consider Eggsquisite. With locations in McKinney, Allen, Rockwall and Southlake, the family-operated cafe is the perfect location for your Mother’s Day celebrations. Treat yourself and your mom to their cream gravy-covered fried chicken, a meat lovers skillet or a smoked salmon eggs Benedict. They also have an eggs-cellent healthy option menu that includes a very berry energy bowl made from yogurt topped with granola, fresh berries and cinnamon. Or shell out for gluten-free pancakes and French toast!

Image: Fish City Grill and Half Shells | Facebook

You can catch this refreshing restaurant in Allen, Plano, Dallas, Southlake, Flower Mound and Richardson. Stop in on Mother’s Day to try their blackened rainbow trout, tomato basil mussels, oyster nachos and honey chipotle shrimp tacos. Pair with their signature cocktails such as the twisted citrus martini or thyme gimlet. Their watermelon margarita will be on special for $9, and the breaded Alaskan halibut with almond basil pesto, goat cheese, tomatoes and rice will be served at all locations for $28.99.

Image: Haywire

Take your mom to Haywire to enjoy their taco bar, salads, and shrimp cocktails. For $49.95 a person, you can enjoy a whole brunch spread, and afterward, stroll down the street to shop at Legacy West.

Image: Princi Italia | Facebook

Want to enjoy a three-course meal with mom? For $45 per person, Princi Italia is offering their annual Festa Della Mamma, a scratch-made brunch menu that includes mimosas, pasta and dessert! Make a reservation at their Preston Royal Village or West Plano locations.

Image: Rick’s Chophouse | Facebook

After shopping in downtown McKinney, take mom to this upscale, historic restaurant on the corner of Kentucky and Louisiana. Try their delicious pork with peach chutney, roasted vegetables or a breakfast spread with eggs Benedict casserole and cheesy grits. Reserve for you and your loved ones here.

Image: Sea Breeze | Facebook

Boasting the freshest fish in Dallas-Fort Worth, Sea Breeze offers a variety of finned, shelled and gilled food, including lobster, trout, tuna, tilapia, salmon, scallops, Chilean sea bass and much, more! Thirsty? They also serve a variety of cocktails and wines to pair with your sea fare. For Mother’s Day they are offering a prix-fixe menu at $80 per person that includes an appetizer, entree, side and a dessert. They open at 11 a.m., so be sure to cast your net for a reservation that will hook you!

ALSO CHECK OUT: Legacy Hall Drag Brunch

Image courtesy of Legacy Hall

Want to bring your Mother’s Day brunch to a whole new level? Get tickets to the Drag Brunch at Legacy Hall! Sixty dollars covers your mimosa or bloody mary, one brunch entree, and a meet and greet with the drag queens preceding the brunch! Get tickets here and be prepared to have a blast.