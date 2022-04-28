The days are getting warmer and warmer, and what better way to spend a nice Texas day than walking around downtown McKinney? The square has added plenty of new stores in the past year. So park your car, grab a map, and check out our shopping guide!

Atomic Misfits

A unique boutique with a punk twist, Atomic Misfit’s mission is for its clientele to stand out and be different with their outfits, artwork and home decor. Atomic Misfits caters to those looking for alternative, punk, rockabilly, tattoo culture, monster, or even just your yearly Halloween party costume! Dare to be different and stop by their storefront on East Virginia Street.

Birds & Words

Image courtesy of Birds & Words

Your home probably needs a seasonal refresh after all that spring cleaning. Go by Birds & Words and shop their pillows, wall art, textiles, furniture and decor. They also carry seasonal selections, such as bunnies for spring and reindeer at Christmas time. The store is quite easy to find: it’s across from Square Burger on the corner of Virginia and Kentucky. There is also a butterfly mural, so be sure to stop by and snap a pic!

Carpe Diem Comics

If you’ve seen the latest Marvel installment or the newest season of Stranger Things, you probably need the newest collectibles and board games. Carpe Diem Comics is a wonderful resource for guidebooks, figurines, die, paint and every type of board game you can imagine—from the cult classics Settlers of Catan and Dungeons and Dragons to the newest board games fresh off the presses. They also carry the most recent comic books, such as Marvel, Star Wars, and DC runs, as well as anthologies of Avatar: The Last Airbender and Lore Olympus. Check them out next to Mellow Mushroom and Red Zeppelin Records on Louisiana Street.

Etienne Market

Photo: Sarah Hornstein | Local Profile

Into cocktails, kitchens or high-quality home goods? Etienne Market is the place for you. In downtown McKinney, this is the best place to find mixers, flaky salt, cutting boards and high-quality cast iron skillets and pans. They also carry Weck glass jars, which are perfect for fridge organization. Founder Coryanne Ettiene, who retired from her successful journalistic ventures, started Etienne Market to promote her personal philosophy of a “show and steady pace of life.” Step into Etienne in downtown McKinney or be sure to swing by her Bishop Arts location on your day trip down there.

Grady Ln Boutique

Image courtesy of Grady Ln Boutique

It can be frustrating shopping in boutiques and not finding your size, but that’s not the case at Grady Ln Boutique. Hallie, the owner, is making positive change for good on the square by providing sizes XS to 3X! She has dresses, blouses, hats, jeans and athletic sets. Shop her inclusive sizes in-store on Chestnut Street opposite Guava Tree or shop her website here.

Groovy Coop + Red Zeppelin

Photo: Sarah Hornstein | Local Profile

Don’t forget to visit sister stores Groovy Coop and Red Zeppelin. Groovy Coop is an eclectic collection of crystals, books, clothes, home goods and more for your inner hippie. Customers often compare Groovy Coop to boutiques dating back to the ‘70s, which is exactly the vibe owner Katie Scott was going for.

If you round the corner of Louisiana and Tennessee, you’ll find Katie Scott’s other brainchild, Red Zeppelin Records. Records have had a significant uptick in sales. Music lovers of all ages can flip through the bins and discover the latest releases, antique finds, and limited-release collectibles. They also have an online store you can shop and an active Instagram where you can see their latest acquired vinyl! You can read more about Red Zeppelin here.

Habitat Plants + Coffee

Photo: Sarah Hornstein | Local Profile

Two favorites—plants and coffee—in one fun store. Sip on your favorite beverage while purchasing leafy friends for your home, or sit and socialize with other plant lovers. Try their highly recommended Lavender Matcha, or stay simple with their Landline Espresso. You can even purchase their delicious coffee in whole bean varieties, courtesy of Viewfinder Roasters. You can read more about Habitat here.

Marie Gregory

Want to shop men and women’s fashion in the same boutique setting? Marie Gregory offers clothes for both as well as jewelry, stationery, handbags, hats, body care, grooming accessories and tongue-in-cheek artwork by LX Artworks. The shop is located on Virginia Street, near Native, Local Yocal and Magic Needle Piercing.

McKinney Hat Company

Photo: Sarah Hornstein | Local Profile

McKinney Hat Company will set you up with hats for the whole family! Walk out with your new felt or straw hat from historically-lauded companies such as Stetson, Resistol and Charlie 1 Horse. Be sure to wear it when you go two-stepping, attending the local rodeo, or to the Fort Worth stockyards. MHC makes sure you get the correct size, or they will order it online for you to grab later.

McKinney Knittery

Even if you don’t dabble in the yarn arts, this is a really cool mercantile to check out! They have yards and yards of yarn, all sorted by color. Each skein is hand-dyed and made of various materials. They even offer groups and personal help and advice for your projects, whether it’s a scarf, sweater, hat, blanket, whatever! Check out their historic space on West Louisiana.

Pumps

There are many clothing boutiques in downtown, but arguably the most important accessory for any outfit is footwear. On the corner of Virginia and Kentucky is the perfect place with the balm to your “sole”! Pumps describes itself as “industrial chic meets flea market funky.” You can pop into Pumps on the corner of Kentucky and Virginia, next to Lone Star Wine Cellar and Cotton On.

Sharla’s

With their turquoise storefront and the smell of perfume wafting out the doors, you need to stop in Sharla’s. They carry top-of-the-line jewelry, makeup, hats and home decor. If you’re lucky, you’ll even get to meet Sharla herself. She and her staff will be able to find your new favorite lipstick shade, brow pencil or skincare obsession. She even has her own overnight face masks. Shop in-store or on their website and check out the full list of Sharla’s favorites here.

Soho McKinney

Photo: Sarah Hornstein | Local Profile

Ever wondered what was at the bottom of the stairs on the corner of Virginia and Tennessee? Walk down and discover a piece of France in the heart of Texas. Soho McKinney was named after the New York City neighborhood district. Here, you’ll find French-inspired clothes designed by Robin Cook and handmade in Texas as well as vintage pieces curated by Cook and sourced from markets in France and England. You can also find canvas totes, oil paintings, lavender soap and candles.

Spice and Tea Merchants

You’ll find that Spice and Tea Merchants carries much more than just spices and tea: this will be your frequent stop for olive oil, salts, sugars, sauces, herbs, extracts and soup mixes. They’ll even make you a cup of tea if you ask nicely! They have every spice from Aleppo chili powder to wasabi. Check out their store on Tennessee Street opposite Groovy Coop and Emporium Pies.

White Rock Soap Gallery

White Rock Soap Gallery’s downtown McKinney storefront is a must-stop on your walk through the square. Featuring over 50 small businesses, WRSG has made a name for itself in DFW with four stores in the area, a booming online store and a wholesale presence. The beautiful McKinney location has a rustic feel with its original wood flooring and exposed brick walls, and knowledgeable and friendly staff (including the article’s author; be sure to stop in and say hi!). Check out their iconic soy wax candles, all-natural deodorants, vegan lip balms and soaps, and, of course, their swag box that features five of their bestselling products for only $15.

DON’T MISS: McKinney Farmers Market

Image courtesy the McKinney Farmers Market

Make a special trip on Saturday morning to the square to catch the weekly Farmer’s Market in the Historic Chestnut Village. Walk between faithful recreations and restorations of 20th-century houses while shopping the wares of local artisans and farmers. Take home fresh produce, and there are also vendors for honey, bread, soaps, fudge and other handmade goodies. Don’t forget White House Kitchen’s stand and be sure to buy a bottle of their delicious Elderberry Hibiscus Lemonade!