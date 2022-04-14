Whether you’re looking for a fun brunch spot, somewhere to relax with all the family or a romantic alfresco date night, these are some of the best McKinney restaurants for patio dining in 2022.

Best Patios in McKinney – Downtown McKinney

Snug on the Square

109 N Kentucky St., McKinney

While the inside of Snug on the Square offers comfy seating and a fun atmosphere, their cozy patio is a great place to enjoy a cup of coffee or have lunch while boutique shopping in historic downtown McKinney. The “coffeehouse and good eats cafe” has a bit of a Central Perk thing going on and may inspire a meet-up with your favorite friends. Snug serves breakfast and lunch, and it offers a great selection of specialty coffees.

Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen

216 W. Virginia St., McKinney

Sugarbacon’s atmosphere falls somewhere between fine dining and sophisticated-casual. Housed in a former service station (hello, cool character), the popular patio is covered and can be closed in as needed when the Texas weather gets wonky. They also have misters and fans on particularly hot days, making this delicious dive an option any time of year. Sugarbacon’s “Modern American” food is date night-worthy, and they’re open for brunch on the weekends.

Local Yocal is a laid-back locale with a long, off-the-street patio that lends itself to people-watching and relaxed conversation. Photo by Christie Connell, Azure Photography.

Local Yocal

350 East Louisiana St., McKinney

Local Yocal is a laid-back locale with a long, off-the-street patio that lends itself to people-watching and relaxed conversation. The renovated former grocery warehouse invites you to absorb the culture of downtown while enjoying Texas-inspired fare such as wagyu steaks and world-class barbecue. As the name suggests, Local Yocal was designed with Texans in mind.

The Yard

107 S. Church St., McKinney

They say it’s what’s on the inside that counts, but at The Yard, it’s the outdoor space that everyone’s boasting about. This family-owned and operated indoor/outdoor restaurant invites you to eat, drink and play in their backyard under the comfortable covering of one-hundred-year-old pecan trees. (Fun fact: the main house-turned-restaurant is a historic home originally built in 1855.) The Yard’s casual cuisine, outdoor bar, patios, picnic tables, fire pits and ping pong tables encourage guests to stay awhile.

Rick’s Chophouse

107 N. Kentucky St., McKinney

Rick’s Chophouse has any type of food you’re looking for, especially if you’re a meat-lover. The restaurant takes your classic steakhouse and sticks it into a historic grand hotel and ballroom, which adds loads of character to the restaurant’s ambiance. While the restaurant and lounge are beautiful inside, Rick’s offers a comfortable outdoor dining experience as well.

Spoons Cafe

100 E Louisiana Street, McKinney

Spoons Cafe in historic downtown McKinney serves breakfast all day plus delicious and filling classic comfort foods that will remind you of home. Try Spoons’ meatloaf, Frito chili pie, eggs Benedict or spicy chicken vegetable soup. If a night at home is the order of the day, take one of Spoons’ casseroles to go!

Cadillac Pizza Pub

112 South Kentucky Street, McKinney, TX

Located one block off the square in historic downtown McKinney, Cadillac Pizza Pub has the charm of a neighborhood bar, ahh-mazing gourmet, wood-fired pizzas and some of the best live music in North Texas on Friday and Saturdays. They proudly say their pub has the “feel of Memphis, the buzz of Austin and the spirit of New Orleans.”

The Celt Irish Pub

100 N Tennessee Street , McKinney, TX

The Celt Irish Pub is one of historic downtown McKinney’s best spots to catch live music and enjoy a whiskey. The Celt Irish Pub’s music lineup often features Irish rock and traditional Irish tunes, but you’ll also find ’90s music and the occasional open mic night on the calendar. The food menu includes all of your favorite bar foods, plus traditional Irish fare like Guinness Irish stew and shepherd’s pie. You might consider visiting The Celt for one of their upcoming Irish whiskey tastings, as well! They boast one of the best patios on McKinney square.

Layered

4419, 111 E. Virginia St., McKinney

Layered in downtown McKinney is part coffee shop, part bakery and part boutique restaurant. While many restaurants claim they produce Belgian waffles, few truly capture its dense, yet pillowy essence the way Layered does. With the help of a Belgian waffle maker and imported sugar, Layered turns out delicious waffles, each huge and soft with the warm sugar-turned-caramel inside the batter so that syrup is unnecessary. Instead, try a sprinkle of fresh berries on top. If this isn’t the best breakfast, we don’t know what is. If you’re looking for breakfast and lunch on the patio, Layered is a great option.

The Guava Tree Cuban Cafe and Cantina

104 S. Chestnut Street | McKinney

What started as a food truck has transformed into one of downtown McKinney’s most eclectic little food joints, Guave Tree Cuban Cafe and Cantina. The counter-order menu has Cuban streetfood favorites like El Cubano with fresh plantain chips and braised shredded flank steak with black beans. Try the loaded Yuca fries and pair them with a mojito. You’ll find guava in most of their sauces, as well as in the must-try guava and cream cheese puffed pastry. They have limited seating inside which is complemented by an intimate patio.

Rye

111 W. Virginia Street, McKinney

This is dinner and drinks, done differently. Rye is a seasonal, small-plate restaurant that offers guests the opportunity to switch between flavor profiles and styles of dishes. The menu is creative and changes often; the kitchen crew is having fun back there, for sure. You probably won’t go to Rye for the patio alone, but if you’re looking for one of the best restaurants in McKinney and also want a patio, Rye’s intimate outdoor seating might be a good compromise.

Landon Winery

101 N Kentucky Street, McKinney | 103 N Ballard Avenue, Wylie

Maybe this isn’t the year to jet off to Napa Valley or Tuscany. No big deal, you can swirl, sip and savor the seductiveness of wine close to home at Landon Winery. With over 30 wines to choose from, Landon’s experienced wine servers will guide you to the pour that’s just right for you. Pair your sips with one of their tasty flatbreads or an artisanal charcuterie board. It’s a sophisticated date that lends itself to meaningful conversation and quality connection. Cheers to that! No wonder this popular spot on McKinney square is one of the best patios in McKinney.

Best Patios in McKinney – Family-Friendly/Casual

The Yard

107 S. Church St., McKinney

[Read more above.]

Grind Burger Bar y Taqueria

7500 W Stacy Rd. #150, McKinney

Grind Burger Bar is that casual neighborhood hangout where neighbors bump into neighbors and the bar is filled with regulars. The scratch kitchen offers creatively-named burgers and Tex-Mex as well as a patio complete with heaters, cooling and fire pits. It’s a chill atmosphere serving up beer and as well as fancy milkshakes if you’re up for it.

The playscape at Hat Creek Burger in McKinney offers the best family-friendly experience at one of the best patios in McKinney. Image by Bruce Malone.

Hat Creek Burger Co.

3321 S. Custer Rd., McKinney | 555 E. Exchange Pkwy., Allen | 2311 N. Central Expy., Richardson

In 2008, when Hat Creek Burger Co. founder Drew Gressett bought a food trailer in the Austin area, he probably didn’t expect he would one day represent nearly 30 fast-casual family-friendly restaurants (all in the great state of Texas, thank you very much). When he became a father, Drew took his popular “burger barn” concept to the next level with the addition of high-quality play yards and green turf for the kids. This indoor/outdoor restaurant offers good food and good fun for the whole family.

E.J. Wills Gastropub

1910 N Stonebridge Dr., McKinney

At this “chef-driven pub food where friends and flavor come together,” you’ll find a roomy covered patio.

Best Patios in McKinney for a Date Night

11|17

1910 N Stonebridge Dr., Ste. 180, McKinney

This family-owned restaurant has a generous patio overlooking Stonebridge Drive and great potential for sunset pics. Patrons of 11|17 appreciate its patio-worthy cocktail menu and casual, yet sophisticated style. The comfortable atmosphere is paired with equally comfortable made-from-scratch food that everyone in the family can enjoy.

Harry’s at the Harbor

6601 Mediterranean Dr., McKinney

Located in the stunning European-style Village of Adriatica in McKinney, Harry’s at the Harbor’s award-winning, multi-level patio will inspire you to book a flight across the pond. Soak up a Texas sunset, sip a glass of wine or have brunch on the weekend. The menu offers a wide selection of familiar favorites, from cheeseburgers and mozzarella sticks to chicken pasta carbonara and chicken fried steak.

Zin Zen Wine Bistro in McKinney has a beautiful rustic patio. Image courtesy of Zin Zen Wine Bistro.

Zin Zen Wine Bistro

6841 Virginia Pkwy., Ste. 104, McKinney

Okay, wine lovers—it’s your turn now. But Zin Zen Wine Bistro offers more than just wine, giving patrons bites and brunch options for those alcohol-induced munchies. To complement your wine and cheese, the bar also has live music and a cozy outdoor patio. They offer a variety of seating arrangements, so you can sit and dine at a table, drink at the bar, relax on the couch or enjoy the fresh air outside in the enclosed courtyard.

Uncork’d

301 N Custer Rd., Ste. 180, McKinney

The covered patio at Uncork’d is on the smaller side, but that’s not the point. The point is chillaxing with your favorite people at one of your favorite places for memorable food and drink. The name implies a wine bar, but Uncork’d has craft beers, specialty cocktails and a menu that will make your mouth water. Create your own flatbread, try the stuffed pork chop or just come for some wine on tap.

Landon Winery

101 N Kentucky Street, McKinney | 103 N Ballard Avenue, Wylie

[Read more above.]

Rye

111 W. Virginia Street, McKinney

[Read more above.]

Best Patios in McKinney for Tex Mex and Margaritas

Cristina’s Fine Mexican

2811 Craig Drive #110, McKinney

Around here, fresh and authentic Mexican food is a big deal, and you’ll find some of the best at Cristina’s Fine Mexican. The food here is inspired by the unique flavors and essence of Central Mexico. While most of Cristina’s Dallas-area locations have patios, McKinney is fortunate to have one with a covering and ceiling fans to boot.

Images courtesy of Gloria’s Latin Cuisine

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine

3635 W. University Dr., McKinney | 8600 Gaylord Pkwy., Frisco | 1110 S. Preston Rd. #10, Prosper | 152 Fountain Ct., Fairview

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine has all of the staple Salvadorian and Tex-Mex favorites. Plus, each one of their 4 locations in Collin County has great patios. The Frisco location has one of the best patios in town and sits near a park where your kids can play while you eat, drink and relax in the sun. The complimentary black bean dip is delish, but that’s nothing compared to the tamales, the grilled quail or the chili relleno.