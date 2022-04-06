“A Perceptual Happening” is coming to The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano. Psychedelic Robot, an immersive art experience is set to open soon.

This giant red robot, a Psychedelic Robot, stands guard outside the future home to Psychedelic Robot at The Shops at Willow Bend. Image courtesy of The Shops of Willow Bend on Facebook.

According to a Facebook post by The Shops at Willow Bend, Psychedelic Robot is opening “Spring 2022.” In other words, an opening is imminent.

Psychedelic Robot

The Psychedelic Robot art experience features a variety of interactive and multimedia installations from local and internationally renowned artists including fashion, sculpture, painting, photography, video, music, costuming, performance, and much more. This is a step above your typical “Instagram museum”, this is art. Great photo opportunities are a bonus.

Inside a past Psychedelic Robot, immersive art experience. Image courtesy of Psychedelic Robot on Instagram @PsychedelicRobot

The experience is suitable for both adults and children. Of course, photography is strongly encouraged.

Psychedelic Robot is the brainchild of Bivins Gallery owners, Karen and Michael Bivins, who each bring over 30 years of experience in the art world. Their passion for art and the artists they represent was the foundation for Psychedelic Robot and the inspiration for everything they do.

Inside a past Psychedelic Robot, immersive art experience. Image courtesy of Psychedelic Robot on Instagram @PsychedelicRobot

Tickets for this new adventure opening soon at The Shops at Willow Bend are not yet on sale. However to be the first to know when they are, click here to register for their wait list.

Psychedelic Robot was last in Dallas in 2018 at The Crescent. We’re excited to see they chose Plano for their return to Dallas – Fort Worth!