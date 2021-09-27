They don’t know that we know they know we know. But we do, and we’re counting down the days until The FRIENDS
So, die hard fans of the hit TV series didn’t miss the quote from season 5, episode 14 that I used above — nor did they miss my intentional use of the words “die hard” just now.
I’m a fan too; we should be friends and meet at the coffeehouse. Let’s order something foamy from Gunther and discuss whether or not Ross and Rachel were on a break.
I’ve watched “FRIENDS
How big a fan I am is really a “moo point” though (season 7, episode 8). Someone really smart somewhere created The FRIENDS
Immerse yourself in the world of FRIENDS
This immersive experience opens November 4, 2021 and will run through January 17, 2022 at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano, 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano, TX 75093. Tickets are on sale now at friendstheexperience.com/dallas.
Ticket prices range from $32.50-$39.50 for timed entry on a specific day and time. Groups can reserve a time for private access starting at $384. Grab your favorite FRIEND (or your lobster) and go!
Where
The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano, TX 75093
When
Open November 4, 2021 through January 17, 2022
Tickets
Buy general admission or private access tickets here!
