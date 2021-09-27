Courtesy of The FRIENDS Experience.

They don’t know that we know they know we know. But we do, and we’re counting down the days until The FRIENDS Experience arrives in Plano

So, die hard fans of the hit TV series didn’t miss the quote from season 5, episode 14 that I used above — nor did they miss my intentional use of the words “die hard” just now.

I’m a fan too; we should be friends and meet at the coffeehouse. Let’s order something foamy from Gunther and discuss whether or not Ross and Rachel were on a break.

I’ve watched “FRIENDS ” reruns so many times it’s embarrassing. Except, it’s not, because clearly I’m just one of a billion others with coffee mugs that say “Pivot” on them and logo’d sweatshirts their kids gave them for mother’s day because they were paying attention.

How big a fan I am is really a “moo point” though (season 7, episode 8). Someone really smart somewhere created The FRIENDS Experience and y’all, it’s coming to Plano!

Courtesy of The FRIENDS Experience.

Immerse yourself in the world of FRIENDS like never before with twelve interactive set recreations, original props and costumes, photo ops, and a retail store. The two-story experience includes a number of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities like Joey and Chandler’s apartment, Monica and Rachel’s kitchen, and Central Perk with the iconic orange couch. We might even get to poke Ugly Naked Guy!

This immersive experience opens November 4, 2021 and will run through January 17, 2022 at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano, 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano, TX 75093. Tickets are on sale now at friendstheexperience.com/dallas.

Ticket prices range from $32.50-$39.50 for timed entry on a specific day and time. Groups can reserve a time for private access starting at $384. Grab your favorite FRIEND (or your lobster) and go!

Where

The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano, TX 75093

When

Open November 4, 2021 through January 17, 2022

Tickets

Buy general admission or private access tickets here!

Speaking of beloved movies and shows, check out Jurassic World: The Exhibition in Grandscape!