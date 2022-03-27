Whiskey Cake Plano made a great location for Local Profile’s first in-person celebration since February 2020. I mean, when it’s been 2 years, 1 month and 14 days since you last threw a real live in-person celebration, you need to make sure you get it right.

The party marked the release of our most recent magazine, the March/April edition (view it here), and united advertisers featured in that issue as well as a variety of special guests from the community. The cover story of the March/April edition was “America’s Playground: From humble beginnings as a railroad watering stop to Sports City, USA, Frisco continues to evolve (and it knows how to play the game).” This edition also featured an ultimate guide to the best local places to dine al fresco this spring, one of which was Whiskey Cake Plano.

Since it really has been so long since our last in-person Cover Party, Local Profile did not miss the opportunity to thank our clients for their support through a challenging two years. It is thanks to their ongoing patronage that Local Profile not only survived the pandemic but is, in fact, to thriving! We can’t wait to what 2022 will bring.

Rebecca Silvestri, Local Profile VP of Sales & Marketing, alongside Joanna May, Local Profile VP of Development and Events, served as the events hosts and welcomed over 50 guests with a smile.

Local Profile Cover Party at Whiskey Cake Plano

Among those in attendance were some of Local Profile’s Top Family Lawyers such as Laura Caston and Cynthia Dunn with Quilling, Selander, Lownds, Winslett and Moser, P.C, Kermit Hill who just started his own boutique family law firm and Kylie Peebles and Michael Ricchi with McCathern.

Local Profile was also excited to host Lauren Laake and Jamie Carbone with the PGA of America who were excited to share that they’ll be moving into their Frisco Headquarters within the next month!

Also in attendance was John Darden and Candy Hawkins of Astra Wealth Management, a sponsor of Local Profile’s 21st annual Women in Business Summit coming up on September 30. [Find out more and buy tickets here.]

To mark the special occasion, Whiskey Cake served Guava Gimlet cocktails and their House Old Fashioned and treated guests to a buffet of green fried tomatoes, deviled eggs, sliders and, of course, whiskey cake complete with a generous serving of thick cream.

Guests were treated to a buffet of treats such as sliders and deviled eggs. At Whiskey Cake Plano. Images by Stephanie Tann.

Meanwhile, since supporting local and sourcing from small farms and producers is at the core of what Whiskey Cake does, two local vendors were invited to add a dash of extra magic to the evening. Woodinville Bourbon Whiskey offered up a whiskey tasking and served a Peach Cobbler Patio cocktail while Sweetly Recyclyed gave each guest the opportunity to create their own custom candle to take home.

In an short address to the VIP guests, Rebecca thanked everyone for attending as well as Whiskey Cake for hosting the event. In addition, Rebecca also announced our 21st annual Women in Business Summit presented by Baylor Scott & White Health which will take place on September 30 at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel. If you’d like to join us and 500+ local leaders, then click here to purchase your ticket now. Early Bird pricing is available through April.

Flip through the slideshow below to enjoy event photos of our March/April Cover Party at Whiskey Cake.

Slideshow: Local Profile Mar/Apr Cover Party at Whiskey Cake Plano