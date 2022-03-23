From the biggest pinball festival in the country (the Texas Pinball Festival in Frisco), to Plano’s first ever Texas Forever Fest in downtown Plano, to Frida Kahlo and Texas Tulips… there’s a lot to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond! Also on the line-up is the fifth annual Food & Wine Festival at the Dallas Arboretum, a circus show and there’s even a kid-friendly Magic and Comedy Show in McKinney!
If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further, here’s the only list you need.
Texas Pinball Festival
When: March 25-27, 2022
Where: Embassy Suites Hotel and Frisco Convention Center
More Info
The largest pinball festival in the country takes place every year in Frisco. The show features more than 400 vintage and new pinball machines, as well as classic arcade games to be set on free play. Enjoy a variety of adult and child pinball tournaments throughout the weekend to test player’s pinball skills against others for trophies and prizes. Vendor demonstrations, parts, supplies, equipment and memorabilia will also be available. There will be a presentation by well-known pinball artists and designers on Friday and Saturday, followed by autograph signing and Q&A from the audience.
Texas Forever Fest
When: March 26, 2022
Where: Haggard Park| 901 E 15th Street, Plano
More Info
Celebrate the food, art and people of our great state at Texas Forever Fest! This will be a party as big as Texas. From 11 am to 6 pm. enjoy live music, live Western entertainment, Texas-favorite food and drink, Texas-themed vendors and more!
Admission is free and open to all ages.
GalaONE
When: March 26, 2022
Where: National Soccer Hall of Fame| 9200 World Cup Way, Frisco
More Info
Now in its 28th year, this highly anticipated and purposeful event serves as Frisco Family Services’ largest fundraiser. The name — GalaONE — is an acknowledgment of its intent: ONE community, coming together for ONE purpose: having ONE big impact.
All proceeds directly support the mission of Frisco Family Services to assist members of our Frisco and Frisco ISD communities who are facing hunger, homelessness and other urgent needs, improve their quality of life and achieve self-sufficiency.
Texas Tulips
When: Until end of April
Where: 10656 FM 2931, Pilot Point, Texas
More Info
Texas Tulips are in bloom again! Season 2022 is off to a vibrant start.
Now that the weather is finally cooperating for some real spring weather (knock on wood for another weird winter storm!), it’s time to plan that special trip to Pilot Point with your family, friends, or tripod.
Here are some tips to make the most of Texas Tulips!
Dallas Arboretum’s Fifth Food and Wine Festival
When: March 24, 2022
Where: Legacy North| 7401 Lone Star Drive, Plano
More Info
Calling all foodies and wine lovers! It’s time for the Dallas Arboretum’s fifth annual international culinary adventure during the height of Dallas Blooms. This food-filled festival features an evening of the top local chefs serving their delectable dishes, an amazing selection of wines and beer. Can’t make it on Thursday? The fun continues on March 26 and 27 as the Dallas Arboretum hosts a Garden Market featuring several dozen local vendors showcasing their products for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the garden.
Flower Power Street Fair & Outdoor Market
When: March 26, 2022
Where: Legacy North| 7401 Lone Star Drive, Plano
More Info
The Shops at Legacy North are welcoming the spring season with an inaugural Flower Power Street Fair & Outdoor Market. The event will take place on the pedestrian-only Lone Star Drive, creating a block party atmosphere where attendees can stroll with drinks in-hand through floral arrangements, handcrafted candles, boutique clothing items, whimsical jewelry, unique pottery pieces, and much more.
Private Pre-Release Screening of ParaGold
When: March 26, 2022
Where: Angelika | 7205 Bishop Road, Plano
Showtime: 4:30 p.m.
Donation to ManeGait: $25
More Info
ParaGold follows Rebecca Hart and three other Paralympic Equestrians as they vie for a spot on the 2020 U.S. Paralympic Dressage team.
With a donation to ManeGait, guests are invited to this private screening of the documentary. Made possible by The Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation, this event includes live appearances by award-winning independent filmmaker Ron Davis, and Paralympian, Rebecca Hart.
Fun on the Farm at the Heritage Farmstead Museum
When: March 25, 2022
Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum| 1900 W 15th St, Plano
More Info
This interactive program designed for preschoolers and their grown-ups offers families the opportunity to read a story, make a craft, meet the museum’s livestock, enjoy a wagon ride, and have fun on the 4.5 acre farm. Stations are open during a two-hour, come-and-go style program and close at noon. The museum remains open after the program, so bring a picnic lunch or snack and enjoy time on your own until closing time at 2 pm!
Circus Vazquez
When: March 25/26/27, 2022
Where: Rough Riders field | 7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco
More Info
Clowns, Italian roller skaters, acrobats and motorcycles in the Death Globe are part of the Vazquez Brothers traditional Mexican circus show that has been providing family entertainment for more than 50 years.
Immersive Frida Kahlo
When: Until April, 2022
Where: The Lighthouse | Dallas, TX
More Info
From the imaginations that brought Vincent Van Gogh’s work to life last year, comes a new immersive art experience: experience Immersive Frida Kahlo. Journey through the pain and triumph of her resilient life… through her art. You will find yourself surrounded by the Mexico-born artist’s work in the Lighthouse Immersive gallery. The “magic realism” of this beloved artist in a 360-degree experience with a lush soundtrack with Frida: Immersive Dream.
Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County
“Something Rotten” at Garland Civic Theatre
When: March 25/26/27, 2022
Where: Granville Arts Center| 300 N Fifth Street, Garland
More Info
SMU Spring Dance Concert
When: March 23 thru 27, 2022
Where: Bob Hope Theatre| 6101 Bishop Blvd, Dallas
More Info
Empty Bowls McKinney Preview Party
When: March 26, 2022
Where: St. Peter’s Episcopal Church| 511 Foote St, McKinney
More Info
Family Friendly Magic and Comedy Show
When: March 26, 2022
Where: The Comedy Arena| 305 E. Virginia St., Ste #104, McKinney
More Info
Towne Lake Half Marathon
When: March 27, 2022
Where: Towne Lake Park| 1405 Wilson Creek Pkwy, McKinney
More Info
Chabad of Plano 30th Anniversary Gala
When: March 27, 2022
Where: Eisemann Center| 2351 Performance Dr, Richardson
More Info
Collin College Jazz Festival
When: March 25/26, 2022
Where: Collin Theatre Center | 2800 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano
More Info
Cayola-Oceanx Adventure
When: Until April 18, 2022
Where: The Crayola Experience | 6121 W. Park Blvd., A100, Plano
More Info
Frisco Festival of Colors
When: March 26, 2022
Where: Independence Parkway Practice Field| 11955 Independence Parkway, Frisco
More Info