From the biggest pinball festival in the country (the Texas Pinball Festival in Frisco), to Plano’s first ever Texas Forever Fest in downtown Plano, to Frida Kahlo and Texas Tulips… there’s a lot to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond! Also on the line-up is the fifth annual Food & Wine Festival at the Dallas Arboretum, a circus show and there’s even a kid-friendly Magic and Comedy Show in McKinney!

If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further, here’s the only list you need.

Texas Pinball Festival

When: March 25-27, 2022

Where: Embassy Suites Hotel and Frisco Convention Center

The largest pinball festival in the country takes place every year in Frisco. The show features more than 400 vintage and new pinball machines, as well as classic arcade games to be set on free play. Enjoy a variety of adult and child pinball tournaments throughout the weekend to test player’s pinball skills against others for trophies and prizes. Vendor demonstrations, parts, supplies, equipment and memorabilia will also be available. There will be a presentation by well-known pinball artists and designers on Friday and Saturday, followed by autograph signing and Q&A from the audience.

Texas Forever Fest

When: March 26, 2022

Where: Haggard Park| 901 E 15th Street, Plano

Celebrate the food, art and people of our great state at Texas Forever Fest! This will be a party as big as Texas. From 11 am to 6 pm. enjoy live music, live Western entertainment, Texas-favorite food and drink, Texas-themed vendors and more!

Admission is free and open to all ages.

GalaONE

When: March 26, 2022

Where: National Soccer Hall of Fame| 9200 World Cup Way, Frisco

Now in its 28th year, this highly anticipated and purposeful event serves as Frisco Family Services’ largest fundraiser. The name — GalaONE — is an acknowledgment of its intent: ONE community, coming together for ONE purpose: having ONE big impact.

All proceeds directly support the mission of Frisco Family Services to assist members of our Frisco and Frisco ISD communities who are facing hunger, homelessness and other urgent needs, improve their quality of life and achieve self-sufficiency.

Texas Tulips

When: Until end of April

Where: 10656 FM 2931, Pilot Point, Texas

Texas Tulips are in bloom again! Season 2022 is off to a vibrant start.

Now that the weather is finally cooperating for some real spring weather (knock on wood for another weird winter storm!), it’s time to plan that special trip to Pilot Point with your family, friends, or tripod.

Here are some tips to make the most of Texas Tulips!

Dallas Arboretum’s Fifth Food and Wine Festival

When: March 24, 2022

Where: Legacy North| 7401 Lone Star Drive, Plano

Calling all foodies and wine lovers! It’s time for the Dallas Arboretum’s fifth annual international culinary adventure during the height of Dallas Blooms. This food-filled festival features an evening of the top local chefs serving their delectable dishes, an amazing selection of wines and beer. Can’t make it on Thursday? The fun continues on March 26 and 27 as the Dallas Arboretum hosts a Garden Market featuring several dozen local vendors showcasing their products for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the garden.

Flower Power Street Fair & Outdoor Market

When: March 26, 2022

Where: Legacy North| 7401 Lone Star Drive, Plano

The Shops at Legacy North are welcoming the spring season with an inaugural Flower Power Street Fair & Outdoor Market. The event will take place on the pedestrian-only Lone Star Drive, creating a block party atmosphere where attendees can stroll with drinks in-hand through floral arrangements, handcrafted candles, boutique clothing items, whimsical jewelry, unique pottery pieces, and much more.

Private Pre-Release Screening of ParaGold

When: March 26, 2022

Where: Angelika | 7205 Bishop Road, Plano

Showtime: 4:30 p.m.

Donation to ManeGait: $25

ParaGold follows Rebecca Hart and three other Paralympic Equestrians as they vie for a spot on the 2020 U.S. Paralympic Dressage team.

With a donation to ManeGait, guests are invited to this private screening of the documentary. Made possible by The Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation, this event includes live appearances by award-winning independent filmmaker Ron Davis, and Paralympian, Rebecca Hart.

Fun on the Farm at the Heritage Farmstead Museum

When: March 25, 2022

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum| 1900 W 15th St, Plano

This interactive program designed for preschoolers and their grown-ups offers families the opportunity to read a story, make a craft, meet the museum’s livestock, enjoy a wagon ride, and have fun on the 4.5 acre farm. Stations are open during a two-hour, come-and-go style program and close at noon. The museum remains open after the program, so bring a picnic lunch or snack and enjoy time on your own until closing time at 2 pm!

Circus Vazquez

Courtesy of Circus Vazquez’ Facebook page

When: March 25/26/27, 2022

Where: Rough Riders field | 7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco

Clowns, Italian roller skaters, acrobats and motorcycles in the Death Globe are part of the Vazquez Brothers traditional Mexican circus show that has been providing family entertainment for more than 50 years.

Immersive Frida Kahlo

When: Until April, 2022

Where: The Lighthouse | Dallas, TX

From the imaginations that brought Vincent Van Gogh’s work to life last year, comes a new immersive art experience: experience Immersive Frida Kahlo. Journey through the pain and triumph of her resilient life… through her art. You will find yourself surrounded by the Mexico-born artist’s work in the Lighthouse Immersive gallery. The “magic realism” of this beloved artist in a 360-degree experience with a lush soundtrack with Frida: Immersive Dream.

Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County

“Something Rotten” at Garland Civic Theatre

When: March 25/26/27, 2022

Where: Granville Arts Center| 300 N Fifth Street, Garland

SMU Spring Dance Concert

When: March 23 thru 27, 2022

Where: Bob Hope Theatre| 6101 Bishop Blvd, Dallas

Empty Bowls McKinney Preview Party

When: March 26, 2022

Where: St. Peter’s Episcopal Church| 511 Foote St, McKinney

Family Friendly Magic and Comedy Show

When: March 26, 2022

Where: The Comedy Arena| 305 E. Virginia St., Ste #104, McKinney

Towne Lake Half Marathon

When: March 27, 2022

Where: Towne Lake Park| 1405 Wilson Creek Pkwy, McKinney

Chabad of Plano 30th Anniversary Gala

When: March 27, 2022

Where: Eisemann Center| 2351 Performance Dr, Richardson

Collin College Jazz Festival

When: March 25/26, 2022

Where: Collin Theatre Center | 2800 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano

Cayola-Oceanx Adventure

When: Until April 18, 2022

Where: The Crayola Experience | 6121 W. Park Blvd., A100, Plano

Frisco Festival of Colors

When: March 26, 2022

Where: Independence Parkway Practice Field| 11955 Independence Parkway, Frisco

