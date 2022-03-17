What: Texas Tulips

Where: 10656 FM 2931, Pilot Point, Texas

Texas Tulips are in bloom again! Season 2022 is off to a vibrant start.

Now that the weather is finally cooperating for some real spring weather (knock on wood for another weird winter storm!), here’s how you can make the most out of that special trip to Pilot Point with your family, friends, or tripod.

Texas Tulips tip #1: They’re open all week

Yep. Seven days a week, from 10 am to 8 pm. So no need to restrict yourself to weekends or tight after-work scheduling. The sun is out for longer now, so 8 p.m. won’t be quite the dark zone as winter had us used to!

Texas Tulips tip #2: The fee’s the thing

Ok, so here’s the rundown of the fees:

U-pick option: $2.50/stem (tulip flowers will be wrapped in pretty paper and stems will be put in flower gel)

General entrance fee: $5/person

Veterans discount entrance fee: $7.50/person (includes three tulips) (only during the week on business days)

Seniors discount entrance+tulips fee: $7.50/person (includes three tulips) (only during the week on business days)

Field trips/ large group pricing entrance fee: $7.50/person (includes three tulips) (only during the week on business days)

Free entrance for children 12 months and under

Professional photographers will need to pay a $25 fee at the doors, plus $5 for each client… but this gets the photographer an all-day pass.

And please note, no drones are allowed!

Texas Tulips tip #3: How picking works

Here’s how the picking part works: you grab a picking basket, available on the field. Pick the tulips you want to buy ($2.50 per stem), and attendants will wrap the tulips in pretty wrapping paper. They put a special gel on the stems to preserve the tulips until you can get them home.

Once you bring your tulips home, rinse the gel off and put the tulips in water. Vase, bucket, glass, whatever… just make sure they’re displayed proudly!

Texas Tulips tip #4: Be safe and mindful

Remember: this is actual farmland your treading on. So respect the rules and mind your steps, as the ground will be uneven. Be aware of your surroundings and the people around you. Stay within the aisles between rows of tulips.

Watch your children, and teach them how to gently and prudently pick the flowers. For little ones who are not quite ready to pick tulips yet, there is a fun hay maze ready for them to explore while you pick flowers or take your Instagram-ready shots.

Other than that, know that no animals of your own (except service dogs) are permitted on the farm, no outside snacks are allowed, and wheelchair accessibility is limited.

Texas Tulips tip #5: Get your own bulbs!

Love the tulips so much that you want your own? Texas Tulips has an online bulb shop open every season, with countless varieties for you to select and purchase for delivery. Additionally, Texas Tulips offers bulb planting services. Their special bulb planting machine can plant bulbs quickly, easily, and can even plant through sod in whatever pattern you desire.

Send an email to info@texas-tulips.com for more information.