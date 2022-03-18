On March 26 the Angelika theater, Plano, TX will host a 4:30pm Advanced Special Pre-Release Screening of the Documentary PARAGOLD, from award-winning Filmmaker, Ron Davis, that follows four Paralympian equestrians as they qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games that took place in 2021.

Both filmmaker Ron Davis and Paralympian, Rebecca Hart will be in attendance to participate in an audience Q&A following the film screening, with a meet and greet to follow.

The film screening is sponsored by the Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation and will benefit Collin County’s ManeGait Therapeutic Horsemanship who serves individuals of all ages with a wide-range of disabilities.

Support ManeGait and enjoy this unique film experience and reserve your seat with a small donation by clicking here.

About PARAGOLD

ParaGold features Roxy Trunnell, Rebecca Hart, David Botana, and Sydney Collier on their quest to represent the United States on the podium at the 2020 Paralympic Games. As each rider has their own unique disability it is through their sheer determination, hard-learned skills, love of sport, teamwork, and the bond with their equine partner that they set-aside their physical limitations and compete on a level playing field. The film will be an inspiration to all ages who are simply striving to achieve something thought as unobtainable whether real or imagined. Watch this for a horse-kick-in-the-backend to never give up.

For Davis, who has dedicated his film career to telling the stories of people who break down stereotypes, a focus on para-dressage for his latest documentary was a natural fit.”

“The timing of ParaGold is important, says Paralympian Rebecca Hart, as the world shifts to embrace differences in people. People are beginning to realize that what makes us different is what can also make us strong,” she said.

Watch the ParaGold trailer below:

About ManeGait

Founded in 2007 by business and community leaders Bill and Priscilla Darling and their daughter, Landon Darling Schneider, the nonprofit focuses on therapeutic horse riding, equine therapy, therapeutic horsemanship, and therapeutic carriage driving.

Like the Paralympians in the documentary, ManeGait’s children and adults with disabilities and special needs move beyond their boundaries through equine-assisted activities that contribute positively to their cognitive, physical, emotional, and social well-being. They currently have over 400 people in the DFW area on a waitlist who can benefit from the programs and services they provide. Funds raised through the ParaGold pre-release screening will help bring awareness and support to the mission and to their capital campaign to expand the ManeGait existing site in Collin County, that will more than double its capacity.

At ManeGait Therapeutic Horsemanship, children and adults with disabilities move beyond their boundaries through the healing power of the horse and the dedication of a professional, caring community. Find out more at manegait.org

Support this event

Advanced Special Pre-Release Screening of the Documentary PARAGOLD

Saturday, March 26 at 4:30 p.m.

Angelika theater, Plano, TX

Seats are available for a small donation here: paragold-manegait.eventbrite.com