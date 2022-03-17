From Holi, to Frida Kahlo, to Texas Tulips… this weekend is one of vibrant color. Check out a color run, or just a run with a triathlon scheduled later this week. If you prefer a chrome kind of colorful, there’s a classic cars and cigars pairing in here somewhere too, guys.

Here’s the only guide your family will need for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas and Collin County.

Dallas Festival of Colors

When: March 19, 2022

Where: Southfork Ranch | Parker, TX

Hit a bucket list item with a Holi color run as one of your things to do in Dallas this weekend. You won’t regret this magical experience.

The Dallas Festival of Colors is an annual Celebration of HOLI – and the largest color party you’ll find in the area! Featuring DJs, traditional drums from India, food trucks, a full service bar, dance troupes from all around DFW, and of course… color throws! So wear white, and arrive early for one of the 200 free shirts and supplies of color they’re giving away.

$12 Online

$15 at Gate

$15 Color Run Entry Fee (must be purchased with the event tickets)

Children under 5 – Free

Retro Expo Comic Con

When: March 18-19, 2022

Where: Plano Event Center, Plano

Retro Expo returns to Plano for some retro fun! Featuring 35,000 square feet of dealers selling vintage toys, comic books, video games, VHS tapes, vinyl records, horror memorabilia and much more! The celebrity guests in attendance will include Jason David Frank from “Power Rangers.” Also expect to see “Back to the Future” stars Claudia Wells, and Harry Waters Jr., and Donald Fullilove. Finally, “Land of the Lost” stars Wesley Eure and Kathy Coleman will also be there to complete the retro fun.

So nerds, where y’all at?

Immersive Frida Kahlo

When: Until April, 2022

Where: The Lighthouse | Dallas, TX

If you love Frida Kahlo’s work (or just art in general), this exhibit is one of the best things to do this weekend in Dallas.

From the imaginations that brought Vincent Van Gogh’s work to life last year, comes a new immersive art experience: experience Immersive Frida Kahlo. Journey through the pain and triumph of her resilient life… through her art. You will find yourself surrounded by the Mexico-born artist’s work in the Lighthouse Immersive gallery. The “magic realism” of this beloved artist in a 360-degree experience with a lush soundtrack with Frida: Immersive Dream.

Texas Tulips

When: Until end of April

Where: 10656 FM 2931, Pilot Point, Texas

Texas Tulips are in bloom again! Season 2022 is off to a vibrant start.

Now that the weather is finally cooperating for some real spring weather (knock on wood for another weird winter storm!), it’s time to plan that special trip to Pilot Point with your family, friends, or tripod.

Here are some tips to make the most of Texas Tulips!

Cars and Cigars

When: March 19, 2022

Where: Industrial Cigar Co. | Frisco, TX

Admire some smokin’ cars while smokin’ a cigar. Name better things to do this weekend in Dallas than an iconic moment like this. We’ll wait.

Join fellow car (and cigar) enthusiasts for Frisco’s fastest-growing car show!

This is a free event for all ages. Join the group in the parking lot of Industrial Cigar Co. and admire each other’s cars (from modern muscle to classics), while sharing a cigar and a cup of coffee.

Note: Show cars may park around the building, so the hosts ask that non-show cars be parked to the south of the ICC building. Do not park around the Snookered Billiards building.

The Heard Museum presents Texas Nessie

When: Every day, from 9 a.m.

Where: The Heard Museum | McKinney, TX

This is the styxosaurus, a plesiosaur of the Cretaceous era. While “Texas Nessie” is not 30-40 feet long like this guy, she’s a sizable resident of McKinney’s Heard Museum at 14 feet long. If you love all things archaeology, you’re hard pressed to find better things to do this weekend in Dallas than this!

In 1991, the fossil of a plesiosaur was found by a fossil collector in Collin County. Almost 30 years later, after a lengthy process of excavation and processing, the 14-foot skeleton is on display at the Heard Museum in McKinney. Come marvel at “Texas Nessie,” now a permanent resident of McKinney, Texas.

Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Greater Frisco Home and Garden Show

Everything you need to solve your home & garden projects under one roof.

March 18-20 | More info

Ford Center at The Star, Frisco

Dallas Holi Fest

Join this huge Holi Celebration in the DFW Metroplex. A family-friendly event featuring most popular Bollywood artists Harry Anand & Shalmali Kholgade.

March 19 | More info

Exchange Parkway & Watters Rd (NE Corner), Allen

Plano Symphony Concert Series: The Young Artists & Scheherazade

The Plano Symphony Orchestra hosts the Collin County Young Artist Competition annually. The winners of this year’s competition will perform their winning concertos.

March 19 | More info

Eisemann Center, Richardson

Family Friendly Magic and Comedy Show

Do you believe In magic? You are certain to become a believer while watching some of the greatest magicians in North Texas perform comedy and magic for all ages.

March 19 | More info

The Comedy Arena, McKinney

Poultry Day at Dickey’s BBQ Pit

Fans of the world’s largest barbecue concept can choose a Poultry Plate that includes Marinated Chicken Breast and Turkey Breast, two sides and a roll, or a Chicken & Cheese Classic Sandwich – Marinated smoked chicken and cheddar cheese on a toasted brioche bun.

March 19| More info

Any Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Luck of the Irish Triathlon

Triathlons are all about strength and perseverance. Test your skills on land with the Run-Bike-Run event or go the distance by swimming, cycling and running in the full triathlon or half-distance sprint.

March 20 | More Info

Lewisville ISD Aquatic Center, The Colony