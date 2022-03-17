From Holi, to Frida Kahlo, to Texas Tulips… this weekend is one of vibrant color. Check out a color run, or just a run with a triathlon scheduled later this week. If you prefer a chrome kind of colorful, there’s a classic cars and cigars pairing in here somewhere too, guys.
Here’s the only guide your family will need for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas and Collin County.
Dallas Festival of Colors
When: March 19, 2022
Where: Southfork Ranch | Parker, TX
More Info
The Dallas Festival of Colors is an annual Celebration of HOLI – and the largest color party you’ll find in the area! Featuring DJs, traditional drums from India, food trucks, a full service bar, dance troupes from all around DFW, and of course… color throws! So wear white, and arrive early for one of the 200 free shirts and supplies of color they’re giving away.
Tickets
- $12 Online
- $15 at Gate
- $15 Color Run Entry Fee (must be purchased with the event tickets)
- Children under 5 – Free
Retro Expo Comic Con
When: March 18-19, 2022
Where: Plano Event Center, Plano
More Info
Retro Expo returns to Plano for some retro fun! Featuring 35,000 square feet of dealers selling vintage toys, comic books, video games, VHS tapes, vinyl records, horror memorabilia and much more! The celebrity guests in attendance will include Jason David Frank from “Power Rangers.” Also expect to see “Back to the Future” stars Claudia Wells, and Harry Waters Jr., and Donald Fullilove. Finally, “Land of the Lost” stars Wesley Eure and Kathy Coleman will also be there to complete the retro fun.
So nerds, where y’all at?
Immersive Frida Kahlo
When: Until April, 2022
Where: The Lighthouse | Dallas, TX
More Info
From the imaginations that brought Vincent Van Gogh’s work to life last year, comes a new immersive art experience: experience Immersive Frida Kahlo. Journey through the pain and triumph of her resilient life… through her art. You will find yourself surrounded by the Mexico-born artist’s work in the Lighthouse Immersive gallery. The “magic realism” of this beloved artist in a 360-degree experience with a lush soundtrack with Frida: Immersive Dream.
Texas Tulips
When: Until end of April
Where: 10656 FM 2931, Pilot Point, Texas
More Info
Texas Tulips are in bloom again! Season 2022 is off to a vibrant start.
Now that the weather is finally cooperating for some real spring weather (knock on wood for another weird winter storm!), it’s time to plan that special trip to Pilot Point with your family, friends, or tripod.
Here are some tips to make the most of Texas Tulips!
Cars and Cigars
When: March 19, 2022
Where: Industrial Cigar Co. | Frisco, TX
More Info
Join fellow car (and cigar) enthusiasts for Frisco’s fastest-growing car show!
This is a free event for all ages. Join the group in the parking lot of Industrial Cigar Co. and admire each other’s cars (from modern muscle to classics), while sharing a cigar and a cup of coffee.
Note: Show cars may park around the building, so the hosts ask that non-show cars be parked to the south of the ICC building. Do not park around the Snookered Billiards building.
The Heard Museum presents Texas Nessie
When: Every day, from 9 a.m.
Where: The Heard Museum | McKinney, TX
More Info
In 1991, the fossil of a plesiosaur was found by a fossil collector in Collin County. Almost 30 years later, after a lengthy process of excavation and processing, the 14-foot skeleton is on display at the Heard Museum in McKinney. Come marvel at “Texas Nessie,” now a permanent resident of McKinney, Texas.
Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County
Greater Frisco Home and Garden Show
Everything you need to solve your home & garden projects under one roof.
March 18-20 | More info
Ford Center at The Star, Frisco
Dallas Holi Fest
Join this huge Holi Celebration in the DFW Metroplex. A family-friendly event featuring most popular Bollywood artists Harry Anand & Shalmali Kholgade.
March 19 | More info
Exchange Parkway & Watters Rd (NE Corner), Allen
Plano Symphony Concert Series: The Young Artists & Scheherazade
The Plano Symphony Orchestra hosts the Collin County Young Artist Competition annually. The winners of this year’s competition will perform their winning concertos.
March 19 | More info
Eisemann Center, Richardson
Family Friendly Magic and Comedy Show
Do you believe In magic? You are certain to become a believer while watching some of the greatest magicians in North Texas perform comedy and magic for all ages.
March 19 | More info
The Comedy Arena, McKinney
Poultry Day at Dickey’s BBQ Pit
Fans of the world’s largest barbecue concept can choose a Poultry Plate that includes Marinated Chicken Breast and Turkey Breast, two sides and a roll, or a Chicken & Cheese Classic Sandwich – Marinated smoked chicken and cheddar cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
March 19| More info
Any Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
Luck of the Irish Triathlon
Triathlons are all about strength and perseverance. Test your skills on land with the Run-Bike-Run event or go the distance by swimming, cycling and running in the full triathlon or half-distance sprint.
March 20 | More Info
Lewisville ISD Aquatic Center, The Colony