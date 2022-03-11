What: Texas Forever Fest

When: Mar. 26, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Where: Haggard Park, Downtown Plano

More info

Everything’s bigger and better in Texas, including the Texas Forever Fest, a Western-inspired party located in historic Downtown Plano and hosted by Texans’ favorite grocery store, HEB. (If for some reason you haven’t heard of HEB, it’s so much more than a grocery store – it’s a lifestyle)

Also read: “What’s the Big Deal With HEB?” and “HEB finally breaks ground in McKinney to open in 2023!”

Activities at Texas Forever Fest

At this monumental party, the main celebration is the Lone Star State. Experience live country music, Southwestern food and drink, Texas-themed vendors, a Plano Rotary barbeque cook-off and more.

Relax to tunes from a number of Texan musicians. Participate in free and fun activities for all ages – mechanical bull ride, anyone? What about a trick roper demonstration? There’s even a designated kid zone. And of course, don’t miss out on a family photo opportunity with Dallas Cowboy mascot Rowdy!

Meet Rowdy at Texas Forever Fest! | Image courtesy of the Dallas Cowboys website

The 21-and-up crowd can mosey on down to Haggard Park’s Saigling House for the Spirits of Texas Tasting presented by Liquid Courage Spirits. Enjoy beer and spirits from Texas vendors including Collin County brands Tupps Brewery (McKinney) and Hop & Sting Brewing Company (Grapevine).

Purchase passes for Sunrise Samples of beer and spirits from 11 am to 2:30 pm or Sunset Samples from 2:30 pm to 6 pm. Individual passes are $25 in advance or $30 on-site. Or get both sets with the Sunrise to Sunset All-Day Pass, $40 in advance or $45 on-site. Each sample set includes 18 to 20 2-oz samples.

Musicians at Texas Forever Fest

Roger Creager is one of the musicians performing at the Texas Forever Fest in Plano. | Image courtesy of Roger Creagar’s website

Headliner Roger Creager grew up in Corpus Christi and performs country music inspired by his love of the gulf, as well as his life adventures. Creager has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, snorkeled with wild dolphins and played for audiences in the Italian countryside. He describes himself as an adventurist, and his zeal for life drives the energy at each of his performances.

In addition to Creagar, visitors can enjoy music from Dallas’s Hayden Haddock. This up-and-coming singer-songwriter specializes in Red Dirt country, a subgenre of country that gets its name from the color of the soil south of Texas’s Red River. In addition to being a senior at Texas A&M University, he produces music with manager Trent Willmon whose other clients include Little Big Town and Eric Church.

The Tejas Brothers are one of the musical acts playing at the Texas Forever Fest in Plano. | Image courtesy of the Tejas Brothers

Catch an act from the Tejas Brothers, the wholly original Tex-Mex Honky Tonk band from Fort Worth. What is Honky Tonk, you may ask? It’s basically country bar music, but Tejas Brothers performs a blend of Americana, country, folk and Tex-Mex tunes.

Don’t miss out on performances from troubadour Walt Wilkins, broadcaster and singer George Dunham (performing with Pat Green) or North Texas blues band Texas Flood.