HEB Partners joined with McKinney Mayor George Fuller and other local officials to break ground on the new store located on the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway today. The new store is slated to open in late 2023, only a slight change from the initial announcement last year.

The groundbreaking ceremony for HEB McKinney!

This will be the company’s third store currently under construction in the DFW Metroplex – all three located north of Dallas.

“We are thrilled to be breaking ground on our third store in Collin County in the vibrant community of McKinney,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, HEB executive vice president of North West Food Drug. “Our company, just like the city of McKinney, has a rich history in Texas. We have a passion and commitment to serve the cities in which we operate. We look forward to adding more than 500 McKinney Partners to our HEB family and giving back to organizations that help this area thrive.”

After Dr. Mark Turman, executive director of the Denison Forum, blessed the land, HEB announced it will be donating $10,000 to each of the following nonprofit organizations to mark the occasion: Seed Project Foundation, Community Garden Kitchen, Love Life Foundation, Hugs Café, and City Church.

Local schools also took part in the ceremony. McKinney High School’s MCJROTC, under the direction of Senior Marine Instructor, CWO-3 Ron McPhatter, presented the colors and the McKinney Boyd High School Jazz Ensemble, led by Vanessa Santamaria, associate director of bands, performed.

“Today is an exciting day for our community as we break ground on this highly-anticipated store in the City of McKinney. HEB is famous for its wildly committed fanbase and unwavering commitment to the communities they serve,” said McKinney Mayor George Fuller. “We are proud to be part of the growing HEB family in Texas and give our residents more options to keep their dollars local.”

Rendering of the HEB coming to McKinney.

The exterior design of the new McKinney store has a modern, distinctive character, designed to integrate into the McKinney community. The unique property also has a tree preserve located between the store and residential neighbors to provide a natural buffer and privacy.

Distinct features will include a large dedicated curbside zone at the back of the store, a fuel station with car wash, Pharmacy drive-thru and a True Texas BBQ, HEB’s lauded barbecue restaurant that was named best barbecue chain in Texas by Texas Monthly and top barbecue chain in the nation by Thrillist.