We know, we know — it’s not summertime yet and your kids are still (thankfully) in school. But before you know it, there won’t be any more freeze warnings for DFW and your kids will be home every day. To keep them busy and productive until the next school year, consider summer camp!
Wondering “what are the best summer camps near me?” We’ve found a few that Collin county folks will appreciate as the weather warms and the days get longer. Most camps’ registrations open in March and April, so mark your calendars now!
Summer camps near me: KIDVENTURE 2022
When: June 6th – August 5th
Where: 1201 Alma Dr, Plano, TX 75075
Send your 3 to 5 year old on a Discovery Kidventure, or your 1st through 5th grade kiddos to Explorers camp. They offer nine weeklong sessions during the summer. Each week implements Kidventure’s Five Cornerstones, which are Creativity, Physical Activity, Exploration, and Reflection. These include field trips, yoga, snack time, arts and crafts, games, and creative writing.
kidventure.com/plano-summer-camp
Summer camps near me: June Shelton
When: June 13th – July 1st for Summer School, and August 1st-5th for Back To School Prep
Where: 17301 Preston Road, Dallas, TX 75252
Maybe your kid loves academics, or needs a summer refresher or standardized test prep. Have no fear, because the June Shelton School and Evaluation Center is the perfect place to enroll your kid for summer classes. From handwriting to social skills to ACT prep, there are classes available for all ages from preschool to twelfth grade. Here’s the full list of summer classes that June Shelton is offering this year!
www.shelton.org/the-school/summer-school
Summer camps near me: Bricks Bots & Beakers (B3)
When: May 23rd – August 1st
Where: Allen, Plano, and Frisco
Bricks Bots and Beakers (B3) offers multiple week long themed camps for your kids at multiple locations, including at the Frisco Heritage Museum and the Allen Joe Farmer Recreation Center. Camps include LEGO, dinosaurs, and science themes.
bricksbotsbeakers.com/locations/texas
Summer camps near me: CodeNinjas
When: Year-round
Where: McKinney and Frisco
Your computer-savvy kid needs somewhere to put all that energy, and CodeNinjas is the place to send them! CodeNinjas teaches basic programming and code using a game based curriculum that kids and parents love. Not only do they offer in-person summer camps; they also offer online classes for your child to take year-round. Summer camp themes include Minecraft, Roblox, and 3-D printing.
www.codeninjas.com/tx-mckinney
Summer camps near me: YMCA Collin County Adventure Camp
When: June 6th – August 12
Where: 1180 W Houston Street, Anna, TX, 75409
For more than 15 years, the YMCA Collin County Adventure Camp has provided quality outdoor camps for children from ages 5-13. Whether your kid does their day camp, overnight camp, or outdoor education programs, you will no longer have to beg your kid to go outside and get off their electronics. Even your 14 and 15 year olds can participate in leadership camps where they learn how to be camp counselors and have fun doing it!
Summer camps near me: North Texas Performing Arts
When: June 6th – August 5th
Where: Plano, Fairview, Frisco
Musical theatre isn’t just a school year activity – it’s a summer one too! With multiple DFW locations, schedules, and musicals, North Texas Performing Arts is dedicated to not only teaching acting, dance, and song, but also instilling valuable characteristics such as integrity, discipline, and a positive attitude.
Summer camps near me: i9 Sports
When: Year-round
Where: Multiple locations throughout DFW
Sports aren’t just a before and after school activity! i9 Sports provide camps all year round for soccer, football, cheer, basketball, and lacrosse all over the DFW Metroplex. Check out their website and choose the closest city to you for a more detailed list.
www.i9sports.com/dallas-fort-worth-youth-sports-leagues
Summer camps near me: Club SciKidz
When: June 12th – July 25th
Where: One Community Church Plano, One Community Church Prosper, and Willow Bend Church
Have a kid interested in science? Club SciKidz has locations in Dallas, Plano, and Prosper waiting for you to sign them up! From paleontology to LEGOs to Minecraft, their pre-K through 7 day camps offer half or full days for one to two weeks. You can even keep them in camps all summer and choose different themes!
www.clubscikidzdallas.com/programs/camp-locations
Summer camps near me: Cathy’s Critter Camp
When: June 6th – August 4th
Where: 7422 Co Rd 466, Princeton, TX 75407
Starting in June, Cathy’s Critter Camp offers multiple week-long adventures for ages 5-12 about horsemanship, zookeeping, and early veterinarian camps. Critter Camp also offers semester long program for homeschool students during the school year. If you need a day out with your family this summer or spring break, you can also buy tickets to explore the farm, take horseback riding lessons, or do a trail ride as a group!
www.cathyscritters.com/critter-camp
Summer camps near me: Heritage Farmstead Museum
When: June 6th – July 29th
Where: 1900 West 15th Street, Plano, Texas 75075
Ever wanted to explore outdoors and experience Texas history? The Heritage Farmstead Museum offers fantastic week long camps for kindergarteners through sixth grade. While Creek Cramp focuses on science experiments and games, Pioneer Camp lets campers experience life at the turn of the 20th century through the historical house, grounds, and animal life.
www.heritagefarmstead.org/summer-camps