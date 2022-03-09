We know, we know — it’s not summertime yet and your kids are still (thankfully) in school. But before you know it, there won’t be any more freeze warnings for DFW and your kids will be home every day. To keep them busy and productive until the next school year, consider summer camp!

Wondering “what are the best summer camps near me?” We’ve found a few that Collin county folks will appreciate as the weather warms and the days get longer. Most camps’ registrations open in March and April, so mark your calendars now!

KIDVENTURE is one of the best “summer camps near me” in DFW, with a location in Plano! | Courtesy of KIDVENTURE Dallas on Facebook

Summer camps near me: KIDVENTURE 2022

When: June 6th – August 5th

Where: 1201 Alma Dr, Plano, TX 75075

Send your 3 to 5 year old on a Discovery Kidventure, or your 1st through 5th grade kiddos to Explorers camp. They offer nine weeklong sessions during the summer. Each week implements Kidventure’s Five Cornerstones, which are Creativity, Physical Activity, Exploration, and Reflection. These include field trips, yoga, snack time, arts and crafts, games, and creative writing.

kidventure.com/plano-summer-camp

Summer camps near me: June Shelton

When: June 13th – July 1st for Summer School, and August 1st-5th for Back To School Prep

Where: 17301 Preston Road, Dallas, TX 75252

Maybe your kid loves academics, or needs a summer refresher or standardized test prep. Have no fear, because the June Shelton School and Evaluation Center is the perfect place to enroll your kid for summer classes. From handwriting to social skills to ACT prep, there are classes available for all ages from preschool to twelfth grade. Here’s the full list of summer classes that June Shelton is offering this year!

www.shelton.org/the-school/summer-school

B3 has some of the best science-themed summer camps, with three Collin County locations! | Courtesy of B3 Bricks Bots & Beakers website

Summer camps near me: Bricks Bots & Beakers (B3)

When: May 23rd – August 1st

Where: Allen, Plano, and Frisco

Bricks Bots and Beakers (B3) offers multiple week long themed camps for your kids at multiple locations, including at the Frisco Heritage Museum and the Allen Joe Farmer Recreation Center. Camps include LEGO, dinosaurs, and science themes.

bricksbotsbeakers.com/locations/texas

Summer camps near me: CodeNinjas

When: Year-round

Where: McKinney and Frisco

Your computer-savvy kid needs somewhere to put all that energy, and CodeNinjas is the place to send them! CodeNinjas teaches basic programming and code using a game based curriculum that kids and parents love. Not only do they offer in-person summer camps; they also offer online classes for your child to take year-round. Summer camp themes include Minecraft, Roblox, and 3-D printing.

www.codeninjas.com/tx-mckinney

Summer camps near me: YMCA Collin County Adventure Camp

When: June 6th – August 12

Where: 1180 W Houston Street, Anna, TX, 75409

For more than 15 years, the YMCA Collin County Adventure Camp has provided quality outdoor camps for children from ages 5-13. Whether your kid does their day camp, overnight camp, or outdoor education programs, you will no longer have to beg your kid to go outside and get off their electronics. Even your 14 and 15 year olds can participate in leadership camps where they learn how to be camp counselors and have fun doing it!

collincountyadventurecamp.org

Looking for a drama-centered summer camp? North Texas Performing Arts Center has you covered! | Courtesy of NTPA

Summer camps near me: North Texas Performing Arts

When: June 6th – August 5th

Where: Plano, Fairview, Frisco

Musical theatre isn’t just a school year activity – it’s a summer one too! With multiple DFW locations, schedules, and musicals, North Texas Performing Arts is dedicated to not only teaching acting, dance, and song, but also instilling valuable characteristics such as integrity, discipline, and a positive attitude.

ntpa.org/camps

Summer camps near me: i9 Sports

When: Year-round

Where: Multiple locations throughout DFW

Sports aren’t just a before and after school activity! i9 Sports provide camps all year round for soccer, football, cheer, basketball, and lacrosse all over the DFW Metroplex. Check out their website and choose the closest city to you for a more detailed list.

www.i9sports.com/dallas-fort-worth-youth-sports-leagues

Summer camps near me: Club SciKidz

When: June 12th – July 25th

Where: One Community Church Plano, One Community Church Prosper, and Willow Bend Church

Have a kid interested in science? Club SciKidz has locations in Dallas, Plano, and Prosper waiting for you to sign them up! From paleontology to LEGOs to Minecraft, their pre-K through 7 day camps offer half or full days for one to two weeks. You can even keep them in camps all summer and choose different themes!

www.clubscikidzdallas.com/programs/camp-locations

Summer camps near me: Cathy’s Critter Camp

When: June 6th – August 4th

Where: 7422 Co Rd 466, Princeton, TX 75407

Starting in June, Cathy’s Critter Camp offers multiple week-long adventures for ages 5-12 about horsemanship, zookeeping, and early veterinarian camps. Critter Camp also offers semester long program for homeschool students during the school year. If you need a day out with your family this summer or spring break, you can also buy tickets to explore the farm, take horseback riding lessons, or do a trail ride as a group!

www.cathyscritters.com/critter-camp

Get outdoors, experience history, and learn to love animal life with Creek Camp at the Heritage Farmstead Museum!

Summer camps near me: Heritage Farmstead Museum

When: June 6th – July 29th

Where: 1900 West 15th Street, Plano, Texas 75075

Ever wanted to explore outdoors and experience Texas history? The Heritage Farmstead Museum offers fantastic week long camps for kindergarteners through sixth grade. While Creek Cramp focuses on science experiments and games, Pioneer Camp lets campers experience life at the turn of the 20th century through the historical house, grounds, and animal life.

www.heritagefarmstead.org/summer-camps