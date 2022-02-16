Rendering of Long Cove’s Modern Farmhouse style homes along the waters edge of Cedar Creek Lake, TX.

A lakehome in the woods just might be your answer. A new limited collection of

Canopy Homes are now being offered at Long Cove – an hour-ish from Dallas on

Cedar Creek Lake.

Ranging from about 3,500 to 5,000 square feet, the Hickory, Mulberry and Dogwood

Modern Farmhouse style homes are on point for family fun and entertaining friends.

Tucked in the woods with back porch views of a 5-acre pond, the Canopy

Homes here offer a new kind of experience with a closer connection to nature.

Rendering of Hickory Modern Farmhouse home at Long Cove.

The new tree-to-tree adventure park and heated Eastport pool and are just a flip flop

walk away. All the other ways to play at Long Cove are also close by. Pickleball. Tennis.

2-acre putting green. Driving range and golf course. Sports field. Bayside and Lake Club

pools. And miles of hiking and biking trails.

Designed by John Boyd & Associates and built by renowned Dallas builder Robert

Elliott Custom Homes, there’s a lot to love. Built-in bunkrooms, light-filled floor-

plans, modern appliances, spacious indoor and outdoor living areas, 2-car garage, and nearby docks maintained by Long Cove. And because these homes are already

designed and approved, it seriously accelerates the process of getting into your lake

home.

Rendering of a bedroom suite in a Dogwood Modern Farmhouse home at Long Cove.

There’s a real sense of community at Long Cove. Events around every major holiday

bring everyone together, so you really do get to know neighbors, their kids – even

their dogs. They also have smaller events including; outdoor concerts, yoga sessions,

Porching Hours, golf, pickleball, fishing, and sporting clay clinics, and local celebrity

chef dinners. All great opportunities to meet, mingle, host and toast neighbors and

friends.

Join us for the Canopy Home release event Saturday, February 19. Or come for a pri-

vate shoreline tour the community anytime. Get touch now with the Long Cove team.

Visit Long Cove at Cedar Creek Lake TX today!

Cove Realty Team

info@longcovetx.com

(214) 220-4924



