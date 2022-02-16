A lakehome in the woods just might be your answer. A new limited collection of
Canopy Homes are now being offered at Long Cove – an hour-ish from Dallas on
Cedar Creek Lake.
READ: Why Long Cove is a dreamy little getaway that’s closer than you think.
Ranging from about 3,500 to 5,000 square feet, the Hickory, Mulberry and Dogwood
Modern Farmhouse style homes are on point for family fun and entertaining friends.
Tucked in the woods with back porch views of a 5-acre pond, the Canopy
Homes here offer a new kind of experience with a closer connection to nature.
The new tree-to-tree adventure park and heated Eastport pool and are just a flip flop
walk away. All the other ways to play at Long Cove are also close by. Pickleball. Tennis.
2-acre putting green. Driving range and golf course. Sports field. Bayside and Lake Club
pools. And miles of hiking and biking trails.
Designed by John Boyd & Associates and built by renowned Dallas builder Robert
Elliott Custom Homes, there’s a lot to love. Built-in bunkrooms, light-filled floor-
plans, modern appliances, spacious indoor and outdoor living areas, 2-car garage, and nearby docks maintained by Long Cove. And because these homes are already
designed and approved, it seriously accelerates the process of getting into your lake
home.
There’s a real sense of community at Long Cove. Events around every major holiday
bring everyone together, so you really do get to know neighbors, their kids – even
their dogs. They also have smaller events including; outdoor concerts, yoga sessions,
Porching Hours, golf, pickleball, fishing, and sporting clay clinics, and local celebrity
chef dinners. All great opportunities to meet, mingle, host and toast neighbors and
friends.
Join us for the Canopy Home release event Saturday, February 19. Or come for a pri-
vate shoreline tour the community anytime. Get touch now with the Long Cove team.
Visit Long Cove at Cedar Creek Lake TX today!
Cove Realty Team
info@longcovetx.com
(214) 220-4924