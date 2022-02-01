Ah, a year-round getaway. Sans airport pat downs. Or idling on the tarmac.

You’ll find the perfect family escape at Long Cove on Cedar Creek Lake. It’s just an hour-ish from Dallas, yet also a world away.

Birdseye view of Eastport in the foreground, with the other Long Cove neighborhoods in the background.

Long Cove is now releasing six new lakefront homesites in their newest neighborhood, Eastport. Tucked in the trees, with spectacular open water views, this limited collection of custom homesites offers a variety of vantage points and lot sizes.

Porch view from one of our new Canopy Homes nestled in the woods, with a view across the pond to the tree-to-tree adventure park.

And when it comes to amenities, Eastport’s heated pool, community docks, 5-acre fishing pond, and new tree-to-tree adventure park are all just a walk in the park. Miles of hiking and biking trails connect to the other neighborhoods and all the ways to play including; golf, pickleball, tennis, a sports field, and Bayside and Lake Club pools.

There’s a real sense of community at Long Cove. Events around every major holiday bring everyone together, so you really do get to know neighbors, their kids – even their dogs. They also have smaller events including; outdoor concerts, yoga sessions, Porching Hours, golf, pickleball, fishing, and sporting clay clinics, and local celebrity chef dinners. All great opportunities to mix, mingle and entertain family and friends.

With a driving range, 9-hole golf course and 2-acre putting green, you can sharpen up your game anytime.

If more immediate gratification is where you’re at, Long Cove has other options to make your lakehome dreams happen. A new collection of Canopy Homes are about to be offered, and there are a few Cape Cottages and Cape Homes that are available.

Because these homes are already designed and approved, it seriously accelerates the process. Designed by John Boyd & Associates and built by renowned Dallas builder Robert Elliott Custom Homes. Long Cove also has a spec home or two to consider. The Long Cove Realty team can give you the latest on what’s available.

Book your private shoreline tour now. Hop in the car and bring the family out to see Long Cove. Where the fun’s baked in. Everyone waves. And you’ve got a 1200 acre backyard to call your own.

Perfect light for sunset cruise. Community docks built and maintained by Long Cove.

Want to book a shoreline tour? Email info@longcovetx.com or call 214.220.4924.