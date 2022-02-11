Let’s be frank. Sometimes it feels good to be bad. Today, why not give yourself permission to skip the fresh salad with lean chicken breast on top and opt for an all-American fave — the hot dog.

These 5 restaurants in McKinney made space on their menus for “dawgs” covered in toppings like chili and cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and in one case, jicama slaw. Try one, try them all, load it up or make it plain. Whatever you decide, be sure to enjoy every last delicious bite.

Baker’s Drive-In

1001 S McDonald Street

Located in historic downtown McKinney, Bakers Drive-In has been serving the community since 1954. Some of the favorites include the Texas Cheeseburger, Cheese Fries and Chili Cheese Fries, Chicken Strip Baskets, homemade Fried Pies, malts and shakes. What old-fashioned drive-in would be complete without hot dogs? Try Bakers’ Chili Dog or Corny Dog (both available in regular or jumbo size) or grab some mini corn dogs. Add some tots on the side! The full menu can be found on the Baker’s Drive-In Facebook page.

Don’t sleep on the hot dogs from Jungle Burger!

Jungle Burger

318 North Central Expressway

Jungle Burger offers a wide variety of freshly made (never frozen) 1/2 lb burgers, sandwiches and a long list of appetizers and snacks. You’ll also find gourmet hot dogs on the menu! The Jalapeno Dog features a premium size beef hot dog served on a split lobster roll with guacamole, jalapenos and tomato served with fries or onion rings. There’s a Chili Cheese Dog and a Chicago dog, too. Tough choice!

Spoons Cafe

100 E Louisiana Street

In the past, we’ve told you the Spoons Cafe is a great place for comfort food or brunch. This time we’ll boast about their gourmet hot dogs. Nathan’s famous kosher dogs are served on Empire Baking handmade buns with your choice of fun toppings. Try the Plain Ol’ Dog (topped with your choice of mustard, ketchup, and/or relish) the Chili Cheese Dog (smothered in homemade Chili and shredded cheddar cheese), the German Dog (topped with Sauerkraut) or Spoons’ Slaw Dog (topped with homemade Jicama Coleslaw).

Five Guys

3530 W University Drive

It’s more than just burgers here, guys. On Five Guys’ menu, you’ll also find four varieties of hot dogs, each with their own special toppings. Choose from the Kosher Style Hot Dog, the Cheese Dog, the Bacon Dog, or the Bacon Cheese Dog. (That’s applewood-smoked bacon, by the way. Yum.) Each of the all-beef hot dogs is split and grilled lengthwise for a caramelized exterior. Pair it with some Cajun-style fries and a milkshake.

The “Full Count” hot dog from Mooyah

Mooyah

3201 Eldorado Parkway | Suite 300

One of your favorite places to grab a burger and a milkshake also serves up a creative menu of Hebrew National all-beef hot dogs. At Mooyah, you can build your dog just the way you like it, choosing from 26 topping and sauce options, or select one of these two decked-out dogs: The Diablo Dog (pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, bacon, Choula and mayo on a potato bun) or The Full Count (bacon, American cheese, onions, relish, ketchup and mustard on a potato bun).

