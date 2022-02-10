Hot diggity dog, did you know Plano has some of the best hot dogs around?

Make it a Coney, wrap it in bacon, or load it up with blue cheese dressing. Whatever your hot dog style is, relish the variety of options available close to home. These five contenders for the best hot dogs in Plano have a definite handle on the hot dog!

Best hot dogs in Plano #1: Lazy Dog Restaurant

8401 Preston Road

Among the many delicious things on the menu at Lazy Dog, you’ll find the Dirty Dog – a bacon-wrapped Nathan’s hot dog in a bun, topped with potato chips, blue cheese dressing, buffalo sauce and slaw. You’ll also spot some mini corn dogs on the Starters menu, dipped and fried to order, served with a liquid blanket of IPA ketchup and mustard. Bonus: your pooch is invited to dine on the patio with you.

Best hot dogs in Plano #2: Katy Trail Ice House

4700 W. Park Boulevard

Katy Trail Ice House is a popular Austin-style restaurant and bar known for its BBQ, beer, and lively, expansive patio. Guess what? You’ll also find a nod to the hot dog on the menu. Choose from the original Gourmet Hot Dog or go Coney Island-style and add chili, cheese and onions. If you’re in the mood for sausage instead, try the Shiner Brat. Pair your dawg with one of their 28 beers on tap and plan to watch the game on TV.

Best hot dogs in Plano #3: Five Guys

1201 E. Spring Creek Parkway | Suite 110 and 8240 Preston Road | Suite 190

It’s more than just burgers here, guys. On Five Guys’ menu, you’ll also find four varieties of hot dogs, each with their own special toppings. Choose from the Kosher Style Hot Dog, the Cheese Dog, the Bacon Dog, or the Bacon Cheese Dog. (That’s applewood-smoked bacon, by the way. Yum.) Each of the all-beef hot dogs is split and grilled lengthwise for a caramelized exterior. Pair it with some Cajun-style fries and a milkshake.

Best hot dogs in Plano #4: Mooyah

6100 Ave K | Suite 104C and 4801 W Parker Road | Suite 15

One of your favorite places to grab a burger and a milkshake also serves up a creative menu of Hebrew National all-beef hot dogs. At Mooyah, you can build your dog just the way you like it, choosing from 26 topping and sauce options, or select one of these two decked-out dogs: The Diablo Dog (pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, bacon, Choula and mayo on a potato bun) or The Full Count (bacon, American cheese, onions, relish, ketchup and mustard on a potato bun).

Best hot dogs in Plano #5: Oh K-Dog

3320 K Ave M | Suite 105

This popular Korean street food is similar to a corn dog, but crispier and crunchier on the outside and filled with your choice of mozzarella, cheddar, squid ink, or covered in fried potatoes. This innovative take on hot dogs could give all of those State Fair fried foods a run for their money. Oh K-Dog also has a variety of Toasts on the menu (egg, avocado, bacon and cheese) – why not try those too?