The City of Plano updated city residents on the services that continue to be affected by the winter storm in Texas since Wednesday night.

Plano Roads

So what’s the City of Plano treating the roads with? The public works team has been treating our roads with a sand/salt mix, which is commonly used throughout DFW. While we didn’t have a great deal of road traffic yesterday, vehicles driving on the surface turned the snow and ice to slush. Overnight, the slush froze back to solid ice, resulting in very slippery roads. Public safety units across DFW reported similar icy conditions this morning.

According to the City of Plano, we will see improvement on our roads when temperatures increase tomorrow (Saturday). The sunshine today has helped our roadways to melt already, but tonight’s low temperatures will result in refreezing and slippery roads overnight and tomorrow morning.

Plano PD reported 21 motorist assists/traffic crashes. As the snow melted, the numbers went down. Between 11 AM and 2 PM, there were only two incidents.

Fallen Frees (Public Works)

The total number of calls regarding fallen trees/limbs is now up to 220. Thirty calls are still being addressed. Crews will be working through the weekend. It is expected that they will be done moving debris by end of day tomorrow.

﻿Warming Station

Plano Overnight Warming Station will be open tonight, Friday, February 4. The Salvation Army is adding more cots for tonight. They had overflow attendance last night; about 100 people were at their day warming center today.

The warming station is at the Plano Salvation Army headquarters located at 3528 E. 14th St. Plano, TX 75074. The doors open for overnight guests at 6:30 PM. Buses begin pickups at 6:30 at the DART Parker Road Station and Harrington Library and continue until 8:00 PM. At 10:00 PM, doors close.

Trash/recycling collections

Trash and recycling collections that were missed on Thursday, Feb 3, will be picked up on Monday. This will push other collections next week to be collected one day later with Monday collections on Tuesday, Tuesday on Wednesday, etc. This process will end with Thursday collections on Friday.

Follow our reporting and City of Plano’s social media for more updates as they occur.