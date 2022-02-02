Texas is about to freeze… again. It must be a February thing.

Gov. Greg Abbot said on Tuesday that while some Texans could lose power during the winter storm, it would more likely be due to a falling tree or ice accumulation on power lines than any egregious failing on ERCOT’s part this time around. Abbott also went on to say that nobody could guarantee that there won’t be “load shed events.” (That’s another term typically used to describe controlled blackouts.)

But what exactly can North Texans in Collin County expect from the winter storm hitting us today? Here’s a quick run-down.

Timeline of the Texas freeze

First, the temperature will drop on Wednesday. It will go down throughout the day, and the rain that’s expected to occur today will likely turn into freezing rain, so stay off the roads if possible.

The freezing rain will likely transition to snow by Thursday. Friday and Saturday will see freezing temperature remain, with wind chills of down to -10 degrees possible.

Are schools closed?

Here are the school districts in Collin County that, as far as we know, are still open but carefully monitoring weather conditions and will let parents know of any closures or cancellations:

Allen ISD – “Allen ISD is monitoring potential winter weather this week, and we want our families to be aware of our Inclement Weather Procedures. If a decision is made to either delay or cancel school, Allen ISD will make every effort to inform our community by 5:30 a.m…. If the district does not make an announcement, then classes will proceed as normal. All decisions to either hold, cancel, or delay school will be made with the safety of our students and staff in mind.” (NOTE: Allen ISD has announced that school buildings will be closed on Feb 3 and 4)

Celina ISD – “BOBCAT NATION, We are aware of the possibility of big changes to the weather forecasted for our area on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. At this time, we do not anticipate making a determination about school delays or closures until Wednesday afternoon at the earliest. Parents will be notified through School Messenger. Delays and closures will also be posted to all major networks, our website, and campus social media pages as soon as possible to reflect any disruptions to our normal schedule.” (NOTE: Celina ISD has announced that school buildings will be closed on Feb 3, and the school will assess conditions before making a decision regarding closure on Feb 4)

Farmersville ISD – “The current forecast from the National Weather Service indicates that there is a chance for wintry precipitation this week. The decision on whether to open, close, or delay schools will be made as soon as possible. The safety of our students and staff is always the guiding factor in making this determination. Farmersville ISD will send inclement weather notifications via our website, social media, email, text message, and/or local news stations.” (NOTE: Farmersville ISD has announced that school buildings will be closed on Feb 3)

Frisco ISD – “Frisco ISD will directly notify parents via email and text message in the event of a school closure or delay. Please be sure to have up-to-date contact information on file at your child’s school. You can ensure you are subscribed to text messages from Frisco ISD by texting “Y” or “Yes” to 67587.” (NOTE: Frisco ISD has announced that school buildings will be closed on Feb 3 and 4)

Lovejoy ISD – “In the event of inclement weather, updated information will be posted on the Lovejoy ISD website as well as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Information will also be distributed through the district’s SchoolMessenger Notification System.”

McKinney ISD – “Do You Know? MISD Procedures for Inclement Weather Notifications Click here: https://mckinneyisd.net/news-events/article/do-you-know-misd-procedures-for-inclement-weather-notification/” (NOTE: McKinney ISD buildings will be closed on Feb 3 and Feb 4. Club 360 will be open the afternoon of Feb 2, but MISD encourages parents to pick up children as early as possible. All after-school and evening student activities, including fine arts and athletics events, have been canceled for Wednesday and the remainder of the week.)

Melissa ISD – “Melissa ISD is closely monitoring the weather forecast and area road conditions for the remainder of this week (Feb. 2-4), and we will promptly communicate any unexpected changes to normal school operations. Parents/guardians, please make sure that your contact information is current in the HAC, so that you are set up to receive district alerts. For more information, read our full announcement: Winter Weather Monitoring & Communication Reminders for February 2-4, 2022.”

Plano ISD – “Plano ISD is monitoring the weather, which may include extreme conditions later this week. Any decisions regarding school operations will follow the guidelines on the district website and communicated via the district’s usual channels. More at http://pisd.edu/weatherguidelines…” (NOTE: Plano ISD has announced that school buildings will be closed on Feb 3 and 4)

Prosper ISD – “A significant winter weather event is expected to occur this week. Please check the Prosper ISD Weather Guidelines to make sure that you know where and how to get accurate information regarding cancellations, delays, and early releases should the need arise.” (NOTE: Prosper ISD has announced that school buildings will be closed on Feb 3 and 4)

Rockwall ISD – “In case of inclement weather, Rockwall ISD will notify families through the phone, mobile app and e-mail options on our Blackboard notification system.” (NOTE: Rockwall ISD has announced that school buildings will be closed on Feb 3 and 4)

Royse City ISD – “As the possibility of winter weather approaches North Texas later this week, please know that we will monitor the situation for school safety. In the event of an alteration to the school day, we will widely communicate those changes with staff and families.” (NOTE: Royse City ISD has announced that school buildings will be closed on Feb 3 and 4)

Wylie ISD – “Wylie ISD is keeping a close eye on the potential winter weather this week. If a decision is made to close school, we will notify families and staff as soon as possible. For more information about our inclement weather procedures, please visit: http://bit.ly/3ubMOxT” (NOTE: Wylie ISD has announced that school buildings will be closed on Feb 3 and 4)

What can I do?