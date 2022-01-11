Let’s be honest – doing the same fitness videos in your living room over and over again isn’t very fun. Neither is walking the same loop around your neighborhood over and over again. Joining a gym would give you access to more equipment and classes, plus a sense of community (and people watching… that’s always fun).

A quick Internet search for “gym near me” will reveal all of those big box gyms you’re familiar with (such as Life Time, 24 Hour Fitness, Planet Fitness, Texas Family Fitness, LA Fitness). They’re everywhere.

We decided to dig a little deeper for you to identify some lesser-known gyms in the area that might be just the right fit for your fitness goals. Check them out!

The yoga + barre studio at Equinox, the luxury fitness club at The Shops at Willow Bend. A great gym option near folks in Plano! | Equinox

Find a gym near you… in Plano

Equinox

6109 West Park Boulevard (The Shops at Willow Bend)

Located in The Shops at Willow Bend, this luxury fitness club has three floors of workout equipment and studios. Amenities include a Yoga + Barre studio set up for Infrared Hot Yoga, a rooftop training space, an indoor lap pool, steam rooms, a luxury locker room, a Kids Club, a juice bar, and a rejuvenating Spa.

The Barre Code Plano

4757 W Park Blvd Suite 112

At Barre Code, “YOU are the ONE” with signature Barre programs picked and tailored just for you. Celebrate the new year at The Barre Code, who is offering your first month of membership for only $1. As an Unlimited Member, you’ll gain access to unlimited in-studio classes, unlimited virtual classes, free access to The Barre Code Online with 400+ digital workouts, monthly guest passes, retail discounts, and access to the January Challenge.

Cowboys Fit Plano

4817 W Park Blvd, Suite 800

An expansion of the first-of-its-kind Cowboys Fit at Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters in Frisco, the Plano location offers many of the same star-studded amenities. Enjoy access to state-of-the-art equipment as seen in the Cowboys training facility, boutique-style group fitness, and a recovery lounge. Plano offers membership options that give members the flexibility of working out at both The Star and Plano locations.

The Mat Yoga Studio

3136 Independence Pkwy, Suite B

Learn the basics of Vinyasa Yoga and find the alignment that works best for your body at The Mat. You can practice at their studio in Far North Dallas or Central Plano. The Mat’s physical studios are open with limited capacity to allow for social distancing. Through January 11, they are offering a chance to get 3 weeks of unlimited yoga!

Plano Athletic Club

4600 West Park Blvd

“The PAC” is a results-driven gym sparking accountability and transformation which provides a facility with expertise in customer service, weight loss, corrective exercises, group fitness, strength training, and personal and semi private training. In addition to strength training and cardio equipment, amenities include an indoor pool, recovery zone, basketball court, and a kid’s zone.

Plano Recreation Centers

Five locations in Plano

The City of Plano provides five family-friendly recreation centers featuring affordable day passes, month-to-month or annual memberships. Each one offers cardio and weight room equipment and a wide variety of other amenities. Amenities may vary from facility to facility. (For example, one may have racquetball courts, another may have outdoor fitness space with Octagon and TRX training equipment or an indoor track.)

Find your ideal location here: Carpenter Recreation Center | Liberty Recreation Center | Oak Point Recreation Center | Tom Muehlenbeck Center | Sam Johnson Recreation Center for Adults 50+

Workout Anytime Plano

4101 E Park Blvd

Workout Anytime is an ultra-convenient, affordable gym that’s available to members any time, day or night, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The offer top-of-the-line weight and cardio equipment, plus hydromassage, indoor tanning, personal coaching, Theragun therapy, and a React trainer.

A gym fit for a Dallas Cowboy. Cowboy Fit is a great gym near folks in Frisco! | Cody Ballert

Find a gym near you… in Frisco

Cowboys Fit

5 Cowboys Way

Cowboys Fit offers a comprehensive experience with over 60,000 square feet of luxury gym amenities at the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters at The Star in Frisco. Enjoy state-of-the-art equipment used by the Dallas Cowboys, a 40-yard sports turf, group fitness classes, an indoor/outdoor cycling room, heated rooftop pool, recovery lounge and more.

Frisco Athletic Center

5828 Nancy Jane Lane

Informally referred to as the FAC, the award-winning, family-focused fitness and aquatic facility spans more than 100,000 square feet of indoor wellness opportunities and more than 350,000 gallons of water. The FAC has something for every member of the family. Bonus: Membership includes access to the Frisco Water Park!

Frisco Family YMCA

3415 W. Main Street

Take advantage of this family-friendly facility that offers over 6,000 square feet of fitness equipment and around 100 group exercise classes weekly. Family memberships include complimentary child care.

CycleBar

12005 Dallas Parkway, Suite 200

Spin into ’22 at CycleBar McKinney. This location (one of two, with the other in Frisco) is McKinney’s first boutique, indoor-cycling studio. CycleBar provides a premium experience to keep you pedaling through your journey to a better you. All you need to bring is a bottle of water, a pair of socks, and a smile! Hurry, and you can get 3 rides for $49.

Conquer Fitness and Performance

4681 Ohio Drive, Suite 110

Specializing in helping people age 30+ get in the best shape of their life, Conquer Fitness is a private gym that personalizes every workout without the expensive price tag of a private trainer. Offering one-on-one training, semi-private training, and small group training (max of 12 people), Conquer is a tight-knit community of people who are working toward the same objective: thriving after 30.

Find “your people” at R&G Fitness… a great gym near folks in McKinney! | R&G Fitness

Find a gym near you… in McKinney

R&G Fitness

344 E Louisiana St

At R&G Fitness (Rise and Grind), they treat everyone like a member of their family. The trainers know your name and know where you’re at in your fitness journey. They don’t believe you have to be the most athletic, the tallest, the strongest or the fastest to find success in their program. Personalized team workouts allow clients to find community and results.

CLUB4Fitness

3190 S Central Expressway

The mission of CLUB4 Fitness is to provide an entertaining, educational, friendly, functional, and innovative experience of uncompromising quality that meets the health and fitness needs of your mind, body, and spirit. Amenities include fun group fitness classes, state-of-the-art equipment, turf area, sauna, locker rooms, unlimited tanning, and childcare.

CycleBar

1871 N. Lakeforest Drive, Suite 100

Spin into ’22 at CycleBar McKinney. This location (one of two, with the other in Frisco) is McKinney’s first boutique, indoor-cycling studio. CycleBar provides a premium experience to keep you pedaling through your journey to a better you. All you need to bring is a bottle of water, a pair of socks, and a smile! Hurry, and you can get 3 rides for $39.

Apex Centre

3003 Alma Rd

This 80,000-square-foot aquatics and fitness facility features Precor, LifeFitness and Hammer Strength equipment, a gymnasium, basketball courts, and an elevated track. Do you want to work out individually? In a group class? With weights? Choose the workout that works with your schedule, your level of fitness and your life. Become a member or grab a day pass.

McKinney Family YMCA

300 Ridge Rd

Take advantage of this family-friendly facility that offers over 6,000 square feet of fitness equipment and around 100 group exercise classes weekly. Family memberships include complimentary child care.

Make the 40,000 feet of turf at Hidden Gym in Allen YOUR turf. This is a great gym near folks in Allen!

Find a gym near you… in Allen

Hidden Gym

109 N Greenville

Unleash your hidden potential at a gym that has great amenities, and a great culture as well. Hidden Gym has plenty of cardio equipment to get your heart rate up, 4,000 feet of turf, PRIME’s SmartStrength resistance equipment, and Arsenal Strength equipment, Boxing area, and a Recovery room. Grab a free pass off their website and try it out.

City of Allen Parks and Recreation

Multiple locations in Allen

The City of Allen Parks and Recreation Department currently has two recreation centers in the city (one more is under construction), each of which includes fitness programming. Enjoy affordable access to cardiovascular machines, weight machines and free weights, plus group fitness classes.

Follow these links to learn about each location: Joe Farmer Recreation Center | Allen Senior Recreation Center

My House Fitness

190 E Stacy Road, #1506

My House Fitness is more than just a team of personal trainers, and more than just a gym. If you’re intimidated or overwhelmed by the local commercial gym, you’ll feel right at home. The private fitness studio is by appointment-only, so there are no crowds. If you have trouble staying motivated, My House has personal trainers ready to support your goals.

Fitness Connection

605 W McDermott Drive

Fitness Connection believes the best workout is the one you WANT to do, which is why they offer all of the amenities to every member. The gym features a wide variety of group fitness classes, cardio machines, free weights up to 150 lbs., showers, sauna, multiple basketball and racquetball courts, a Kids Club, Women’s-only workout area and Fit Flix Theater.

