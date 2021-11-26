In a world dominated by distractions and disease, it’s difficult to stay determined to reach your fitness goals. Orangetheory Fitness aims to help you achieve superior results in the most diverse, inclusive, and non-judgemental environment possible. With just a little push from coaches that want to see you succeed, Orangetheory can get you in the best shape of your life in as little as one hour a day.

The Science behind Orangetheory

Michael Piermarini, athlete and Chief Product Officer at Orangetheory, explains some of the science behind what makes Orangetheory such an effective workout routine. “Orangetheory is a [one]-hour, full-body workout, focused on training endurance, strength, power and ESP, which is a combination of all three,” Piermarini says. “[Our] workouts utilize a unique combination of treadmills, water rowers, and floor equipment including dumbbells, suspension straps, and medicine balls. During each workout, members are guided through either intervals or exercises on each piece of equipment. This specific combination, also called the Orangetheory workout, has been developed by our team of fitness experts.”

Pictured above: Michael Piermarini | Chief Product Officer at Orangetheory and Kimberly Wesolowski | Chief Operating Officer at Orangetheory

Orangetheory Fitness utilizes “Heart Rate Based Interval Training” to provide members with the most efficient and sustainable method of burning calories and fat. Orangetheory’s program defines five heart rate zones: resting, easy, challenging, uncomfortable, and All Out. During your workout, your coach will take you through each of the five zones, telling you when to push harder and when to rest for recovery.The goal of this high intensity interval training? To spend at least 12 minutes with your heart rate in the uncomfortable zone, or “The Orange Zone,” which will boost your metabolism, burn fat, and burn more calories.

“At Orangetheory Fitness, you’re set up with a heart-rate monitor that shows your individualized heart-rate in real-time on TV screens and tablets throughout the studio,” Piermarini explains. “This proprietary heart-rate system is referred to as our “OTbeat” system. This data allows the coaches to guide each member in-and-out of their personalized heart-rate zones, thus minimizing the ability to over- or under-train and maximizing fitness results. Intensity is based on your own individual heart rate zones, making the workout effective for all fitness levels.”

Coaches

For those skeptical about the qualifications of Orangetheory Fitness coaches, Piermarini explains the in-depth requirements that Orangetheory coaches are expected to meet. These qualities help provide the best and most personal experience to each member. “Our coaches are required to hold a Personal Training or Group Fitness certification through an accredited fitness organization, must be CPR/AED certified, and successfully pass a 40+ hour in-person (and hands-on) Orangetheory Fitness Certification program. That’s just as a foundation. They must also meet yearly continuing education requirements and foster a sense of community through personal connections, motivation, and encouragement.”

Why Orangetheory?

So why Orangetheory? Why should you join Orangetheory Fitness over another fitness center?

“At Orangetheory Fitness, you get a great workout with the latest heart-rate monitoring technology, personalized guidance, and consistently changing formats, all designed to help you achieve your unique results and get More Life in and out of the studio,” Piermarini says. “Every workout is about you vs. you and is tailored to all fitness levels. There’s also the sense of community that the Orangetheory Fitness brand has built across the globe, created through the types of workouts offered and friendly coaches. Our members all over the world talk to each other about the “workout of the day” and share their experiences with each other, making them feel a part of something bigger.”

If you’ve been looking to get in the best shape of your life, join a community full of people that care and want you to succeed. Even if you just need to get out of the house, look no further than your local Orangetheory Fitness and remember that you just need one hour a day.

Click here to find an Orangetheory Fitness near you.