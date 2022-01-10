The number of available intensive care unit (ICU) beds at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano is zero. No beds available. And this is the growing case for hospitals across North Texas.

Granted, it’s easy to imagine hundreds of rows of beds filled with COVID-19 patients, but the reality is that there are 28 patients with COVID-19 occupying these ICU beds.

It may not seem like an imposing number, but amid the surge of the omicron variant, it’s enough to further put hospitals throughout Collin County at the edge of thinned capacity with thinner staffing.

Here’s what the picture of full-capacity ICUs looks like with more current hospital bed reports throughout North Texas, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:

PLANO – Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital: 28 COVID patients, 0 available ICU beds



– Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital: 28 COVID patients, 0 available ICU beds PLANO – The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano: 1 COVID patient, 2 available ICU beds



– The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano: 1 COVID patient, 2 available ICU beds PLANO – Medical City Plano: 27 COVID patients, 2 available ICU beds



– Medical City Plano: 27 COVID patients, 2 available ICU beds PLANO – Baylor Regional Medical Center At Plano: 8 COVID patients, 2 available ICU beds



– Baylor Regional Medical Center At Plano: 8 COVID patients, 2 available ICU beds CARROLLTON – Carrollton Regional Medical Center: 13 COVID patients, 0.2 available ICU beds



– Carrollton Regional Medical Center: 13 COVID patients, 0.2 available ICU beds CARROLLTON – Select Specialty Hospital – Dallas: 2 COVID patients, 4 available ICU beds



– Select Specialty Hospital – Dallas: 2 COVID patients, 4 available ICU beds ALLEN – Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen: 8 COVID patients, 0.2 available ICU beds



– Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen: 8 COVID patients, 0.2 available ICU beds MCKINNEY – Medical City McKinney: 26 COVID patients, 0 available ICU beds



– Medical City McKinney: 26 COVID patients, 0 available ICU beds FRISCO – Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Centennial: 13 COVID patients, 0.4 available ICU beds



– Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Centennial: 13 COVID patients, 0.4 available ICU beds GRAPEVINE – Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Grapevine: 8 COVID patients, 0 available ICU beds



– Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Grapevine: 8 COVID patients, 0 available ICU beds RICHARDSON – Methodist Richardson Medical Center: 42 COVID patients, 0 available ICU beds



– Methodist Richardson Medical Center: 42 COVID patients, 0 available ICU beds DALLAS – Dallas Medical Center: 12 COVID patients, 0 available ICU beds



– Dallas Medical Center: 12 COVID patients, 0 available ICU beds DALLAS : Medical City Dallas: 41 COVID patients, 0 available ICU beds



: Medical City Dallas: 41 COVID patients, 0 available ICU beds IRVING – Medical City Las Colinas: 12 COVID patients, 0 available ICU beds



– Medical City Las Colinas: 12 COVID patients, 0 available ICU beds FLOWER MOUND – Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound: 13 COVID patients, 0 available ICU beds



– Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound: 13 COVID patients, 0 available ICU beds LEWISVILLE – Medical City Lewisville: 15 COVID patients, 0.2 available ICU beds



– Medical City Lewisville: 15 COVID patients, 0.2 available ICU beds ROWLETT – Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Lake Pointe: 18 COVID patients, 0 available ICU beds

Here’s what Plano schools are doing through the omicron surge.