The holidays are over and school is back in session. But the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the onset of the omicron variant is adding more weight to the already hectic week of settling into school routines, for both teachers and students, after classes resumed on Wednesday, January 5.

Plano ISD’s latest update to their COVID-19 dashboard (updated daily, Mon-Fri) is reporting that since school started up, 522 students and 213 staff are currently positive for COVID-19.

Further, Plano ISD requests that parents complete this form to report if their child tests positive for COVID-19.

According to the announcement welcoming students back with safety guidelines, Plano ISD explains that if a child is reported as positive for COVID-19, the school nurse will contact the parent to describe quarantine requirements and when the student may return to campus.

Plano ISD emphasized that “all test results must be final” before students may return to school.

Optional COVID testing for Plano ISD students in grades K-12 has resumed. PCR testing will be available two days a week.

Click here for more testing locations.