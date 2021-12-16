Need to take one more thing off your mind for Christmas this year?

Here’s your ultimate guide to the best Christmas dinner restaurants and stores in Collin County that are ready to serve up a Christmas dinner your family will love.

These Christmas dinner restaurants serving dine-in and takeout listed here are organized by city, so your whole family can enjoy the holiday this year, wherever you are!

Christmas Dinner Restaurants in Allen

Two Rows

Where: 711 Central Expressway,Allen

What’s for dinner: The Christmas special honey glazed ham from Two Rows is an incredible deal. It serves 10-12 people at $64.99. If you want some sides in there, you have classics such as garlic mashed potatoes and honey muffins to choose from.

Order here by December 18 while supplies last! Pick up is on December 23 from 11 am to 3 pm.

The honey glazed ham from Two Rows in Allen is a Christmas delight!

La Madeleine

Where: 810 W McDermott Dr, Allen

What’s for dinner: Grab a Holiday Feast Sampler while you can! This single-serving plate includes Sliced oven-roasted turkey with mushroom sauce, green beans almondine, and homemade cranberry apple stuffing. Order a Buche de Noel, a French Yule Log cake, and your Christmas dinner will be complete.

Order here!

Christmas Dinner Restaurants in Plano

Central Market

Where: 320 Coit Rd, Plano, TX 75075

What’s for dinner: Central Market has a huge curated assortment of seven complete meals, complete with mains (we recommend the Smoked Ham With Apricot Ginger), sides (Jalapeño Pecan Dressing… need we say more?), and desserts (does it get any cuter than the Four Seasons Pie?).

A minimum of $70 is required.

Pickup in-store only. See the whole menu and order here!

Bonnie Ruth’s

Where: 2432 Preston Rd #340A, Plano

What’s for dinner: Your choice between a sirloin Angus steak dinner, or a carved turkey, or pork loin, or even a peach brown sugar spiral ham. And there are so many pies to choose for dessert!

Call 972-212-4339 to order, and pick up by Friday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) between 2-4 pm.

See the full menu and order online now!

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Where: 5905 Legacy Dr, Suite A120, Plano

What’s for dinner: Del Frisco’s is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so elevate your dining experience with a Three-Course Prime Rib Dinner.

Holiday Family Packs are also available to pick up to enjoy with your loved ones in the comfort of your own home.

Family Packs include:

Lobster Bisque

Holiday Salad or Caesar Salad

1/2 or Whole Prime Rib

With Au Jus and Horseradish Cream

Chateau Potatoes

Hericot Vert

Pecan Pie with Chantilly Cream

Limited dinner menu is also available. Price varies by location. Pre-Orders for pick-up or delivery must be placed by Friday, December 24th (Christmas Eve).

Bulla Gastrobar

Where: 6007 Legacy Drive, Plano

What’s for dinner: The Holiday Cochinillo Special menu is available for takeout (to finish in your oven at home) until December 31. What is cochinillo? It’s a 9-hour slow-roasted pig with jus. This special dish from Bulla Gastrobar served with traditional Spanish “patatas panaderas’ & a house salad

Order a half or whole cochinillo at least seven days in advance before the restaurant is closed on Dec. 25.

The Holiday Cochinillo Special menu at Bulla Gastrobar in Plano.

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Where: 3320 Central Expy, Plano

What’s for dinner: Whether it’s dine-in or delivery, Saltgrass will be open on Christmas Day and offering the full menu including steaks, seafood, and homemade desserts. The featured dish for Christmas is the Gulf Coast Steak & Shrimp, consisting of a center-cut top sirloin with grilled or fried shrimp.

Learn more and plan your meal!

Blue Mesa Grill

Where: 8200 Dallas Parkway, Plano

What’s for dinner: Holiday Dinner Family Pack offered at Blue Mesa Grill serves six people for $130. The feast includes:

French toast bread pudding with cajeta for breakfast

red chile glazed ham potato chile tart

cinnamon roasted butternut squash

garlic-basil green beans

sweet corn cake

cheese enchiladas with red and green sauce

Southwest Caesar salad

coconut lime tres leches cake

Order here for pickup on December 21, or delivery from December 23-24.

Christmas Dinner Restaurants in Frisco

Herd and Hearth

Where: 1549 Legacy Drive, Frisco

What’s for breakfast: Is it brunch you’re looking for? The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort and Spa restaurant is hosting a brunch with Santa on Christmas Eve!

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy a buffet menu that includes apricot-glazed smoked ham, smoked Angus beef striploin, omelet and pancake stations, and other baked Christmas goodies.

Call 972-668-8941 or head over to OpenTable for reservations.

Hutchins BBQ

Where: 6100 State Hwy 121, Frisco

What’s for dinner: Hutchins BBQ is taking orders for all of your favorites (from brisket to Texas Twinkies) to make it a very Hutchins holiday!

All online orders must be placed by December 19th to ensure the shipping team can get everything delivered by Christmas.

Mudbugs Bar & Grill

Where: 8075 FM 423, Suite 120, Frisco

What’s for dinner: Looking for a Cajun twist to your traditional Christmas dinner this year? Look no further than Mudbugs Bar & Grill in Frisco! Get a Cajun fried turkey with a side of shrimp and corn chowder, and a sheet of bread pudding and bourbon sauce to top it all off.

Mudbugs is taking Christmas orders until December 22, so call (214) 494-2847 to place your order soon. Payment required upon ordering.

III Forks

Where: III Forks: 1303 Legacy Drive, Frisco

What’s for dinner: III Forks is offering a holiday family pack that includes sliced beef tenderloin, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables and creamed corn.

Order by Dec. 24, and pick up at 8:30 p.m. at III Forks. Closed Christmas Day.

Christmas Dinner Restaurants in McKinney

Rye

Where: 111 W Virginia St, McKinney

What’s for dinner: Rye’s Super Simple Christmas special is one of the best holiday offerings we’ve seen!

Select your Christmas meal to take and bake a home. Each item comes with step-by-step instructions. . This goes for the festive bar cocktail kit too!

Orders can be picked up from 12-4 on Thursday 12/23 from the location chosen at check out (in this case, Rye).

Order your meal here before the order period ENDS on December 19!

Christmas Dinner Restaurants in Prosper

Prosper Pantry

Where: 608 East 1st St., Prosper

What’s for dinner: This family restaurant is offering a Christmas ham dinner package special, which includes a tender brown sugar glazed ham with three savory sides and two delectable desserts to choose from.

Order here to get this meal for yourself, or for a friend!

Concetta’s Italian Kitchen

Where: 203 N Coleman St., Prosper

What’s for dinner: Take part in the Italian/American Christmas Eve tradition of the “Feast of the Seven Fishes.

The seven fish dishes include:

Shrimp Cocktail Shooters

Crab Cakes with Lemon Caper Aioli

Smoked Salmon Dip with Dill

Baccala with Tomatoes and Capers

Stuffed Clams

Linguine with Calamari

Lobster Bisque with Puff Pastry

Top it all off with herbed dinner rolls, manicotti and a candy cane pie.

Order online now, to ensure your meal is ready for pickup on Thursday, December 23 from 3:00pm – 6:00pm.