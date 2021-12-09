The city of Frisco has announced that Wing, the sister company to Google, is showing off its drones delivery service in the city this weekend!

“The company is locating a drone delivery facility in mixed-use development Frisco Station,” the announcement said. “Wing is also partnering with Walgreens to offer ‘store-to-door’ service to parts of the city. It’s the first commercial drone delivery service in a major U.S. metro area.”

This could be your package… delivered by drones!

POV: The drone plops your package on your driveway, and then your phone buzzes.

Just like that, your order has arrived via drones.

Want to see how these drones will work and ask some questions? This weekend is your chance.

A test flight will occur on Saturday, December 11 at these Frisco locations:

10 a.m. -12 p.m.: McCord Park (north end near disc golf course), Little Elm

12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: J.R. Newman Park, 8211 Twin Falls Drive, Frisco

Wing is also making appearances at the Frosty 5K and Merry Main Street.

Delivery drones are coming to Frisco, thanks to Wing.

Want to make your perspective on drones heard? Participate in this research study.

A team of researchers from Virginia Tech, the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, and the Lone Star UAS Center of Excellence at Texas A&M Corpus Christi are conducting a research study to “learn more about how communities perceive drone delivery, and your feedback will help researchers and regulators understand how people feel about this technology and what they think its advantages and disadvantages might be.”

They’re allowing one member (18 or older) to fill out this qualtrics survey.