When: Through January 2, 2022

Where: Choctaw Stadium – 1000 Ballpark Way. Arlington, TX 76011

More info: elfontheshelfjourney.com/dallas

This holiday season, gift you family with a spectacular immersive theatrical experience created specifically for the Choctaw Stadium concourse (formerly Globe Life Park) in Arlington, Texas!

The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey is delighting children and their families with an all-new story set in The Elf on the Shelf creative world, incredible lights, a cast of 50 local performers, interactive moments and festive holiday atmosphere.

Now through January 2, 2022, step into the open-air winter wonderland and go on an adventure with Santa’s scout elves to help fix Santa’s compass and save Christmas.

Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey is in Arlington, TX for a limited time!

With just under a month left in the show’s run, don’t miss out on a unique and thoughtful holiday gift package—with designs by David Korins (Broadway’s Hamilton and Dear, Evan Hansen, 2019 OSCARS®), this is a visually stunning production you won’t want to miss.

Expect Scout Elf Tiny Tinkerman and a whole local cast of performing elves and steam punk inspired characters, as well as Santa and a surprise snowfall. Shrink down to elf size with our cheerful cast and interact with them as they lead you around the transformed concourse.

For the littlest guests, the incredible immersive experience will be their first foray into the worlds of theatrical entertainment, live performance, acting, acrobatics, and much more.

Discover handcrafted gifts in the Christ Kindl Market housed within the show and sample sweet holiday treats.

The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey is also proud to be an official partner of Toys for Tots, so this holiday season we are accepting new and unwrapped gift donations from guests that may be donated during your visit to the show.

Take advantage of new reduced pricing for weeknight showings and give a gift the whole family will enjoy!

Tickets can be purchased at elfontheshelfjourney.com/dallas