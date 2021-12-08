Christmas is just a short few weeks away, which means the citizens of McKinney should triple check their naughty and nice lists! If you don’t know where to start shopping locally, here is a list of some of the best shops in McKinney to get you started.

Habitat Plants + Coffee is one of the best shops in McKinney for the green thumb in your life! | Courtesy of Habitat Plants + Coffee

Habitat Plants + Coffee

214 N Kentucky Street, Suite A, McKinney, TX 75069

Instagram: @habitat-plants

Everyone has at least one green-thumbed and plant obsessed person in their life, so Habitat Plants is a gift list necessity. This shop boasts more than just a large selection of home plants: they also carry plant accessories, watering cans, propagation stations, pots, macrame hangers, gift cards, coasters, and t-shirts.

While you’re there, order their seasonal latte (hot or iced, it’s delicious either way) and grab a bag of Landline espresso beans from their featured roaster, Viewfinder Coffee. Karina (the owner) and her staff are highly knowledgeable about plants and will be more than happy to send you home with a new leafy friend! This fresh new spot is one of the best shops in McKinney.

Fair and Square is one of the best shops in McKinney! We hear they have alpacas. | Courtesy of Fair and Square Imports

Fair and Square Imports

219 E Louisiana Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Instagram: @fairimports

Fair and Square features fair trade and ethically handmade products from over forty countries. Their mission is to break cycles of poverty for vulnerable families and to empower people from many walks of life.

Fair and Square offers goods from farmers, artisans, non-profits, and co-ops, including home decor, jewelry, coffee, ornaments, apparel, and toys. Pet an alpaca figurine from Peru made of real wool; smell loose leaf tea from Ethiopia; or listen to a wooden wind chime from Indonesia. This is the perfect place to find a unique gift!

Texas Monkey Business is such a fun, eclectic spot in McKinney! | Courtesy of Texas Monkey Business

Texas Monkey Business

221 E Louisiana Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Instagram: @texasmonkeybusiness

Swing by Texas Monkey Business this holiday season, because their stock is…bananas! Puns aside, this store may look like a sports fan store at first glance, but duck inside and you’ll find much more. TMB carries Pokémon cards, Funko Pop!, themed socks, LEGOs, and licensed collector’s toys from all sorts of franchises, including Star Wars and Harry Potter. Keep walking to the back and you’ll find every fan’s dreams come true: college and professional sports goods, ranging from tumblers to stickers to playing cards to various apparel. Don’t forget to say hi to the owner, Jim!

You can make the perfect self-care box – complete with a candle! – for $15! | Courtesy of White Rock Soap Gallery

White Rock Soap Gallery

214 N Kentucky Street, Suite B, McKinney, TX 75069

Instagram: @whiterocksoapgallery

One of four locations in Dallas Fort-Worth, the McKinney location of White Rock Soap Gallery offers a large selection of handcrafted candles, body care, and bath products. WRSG not only carries their own local brand, but features over thirty Texas small businesses, including Eight Soap Co., Susan’s Soap & More, Sasha’s, Whipped Up Wonderful, and many more. This is one of the best shops in McKinney for self care and spa needs!

Their best selling products are their salve, lip balms, vegan soaps, and soy candles. They also offer a $15 box that you can fill with lip balm, bath salts, votive candles, and one of their bestselling vegan soaps! Just walking by their open door is a delight to the nose, as they always have one of their candles wafting down Kentucky Street. Stop by, and don’t hesitate to ask for recommendations from the employees, as they all use many of the products.

Calling all music-lovers! Red Zeppelin Records is the place to go for the best of new and vintage vinyl in McKinney. | Courtesy of Red Zeppelin Records

Red Zeppelin Records

206 E Louisiana Street, McKinney, TX, 75069

Instagram: @redzeppelinrecords

Have a music lover in your life? Red Zeppelin carries vinyl, CDs, and cassettes, as well as patches, hats, magnets, and other branded merch. They sell used and new vinyl in rock, pop, soundtrack, punk, R&B, country, hip-hop, and a selection of local artists. Don’t be afraid to ask for recommendations from whoever is manning the counter; and after you’re done, run around the counter to visit their sister shop, the Groovy Coop!

The Groovy Coop

109 S Tennessee St, McKinney, TX 75069

IG: @thegroovycoop

There’s no better spot for the retro soul in your life than the Groovy Coop! Vintage clothes and home goods, nostalgic knicknacks, wacky witchy-themed trinkets, and local products abound in this tie-dye dream of a shop. You’ll find something for almost anyone in this blend of old, new and beyond.

It doesn’t get sweeter than a goody-bag from Mom and Popcorn. | Courtesy of Mom and Popcorn in McKinney

Mom and Popcorn

215 E Louisiana Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Instagram: @momandpopcornstore

Those with a sweet tooth would be remiss to not stop into Mom and Popcorn, a locally owned sweet shop boasting over fifty varieties of the popped treat and dozens of different candies, fudge, and old fashioned drinks. This favorite is one of the best shops in McKinney to stop inside and linger for a while. Buy candy by the bag, and order their specialty popcorn for your loved ones this year!

We’re obsessed with the home goods from Ettienne Market. Definitely one of the best shops in McKinney for the aesthetically-attuned person in your life. | Courtesy of Ettienne Market

Ettienne Market

115 W Louisiana Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Instagram: @ettienemarket

One of the best shops in McKinney if it’s aesthetically pleasing home goods you’re after! Started by Coryanne Etienne in 2015, Etienne Market offers a selection of kitchen wares, spices, cocktail mixers, and women’s clothes. Coryanne is a nationally recognized food and living expert passionate about sustainable and conscious shopping, which is reflected in her store’s products. Voted Best of Dallas 2021, Ettienne Market is a must stop for your holiday lists.

Oil, spices, herbs, tea… we can almost smell this picture. Great stocking stuffers for the kitchen master in your life! | Courtesy of Spice and Tea Merchants

Spice and Tea Merchants

110 S Tennessee Street, McKinney, Texas 75069

Instagram: @spiceteamerchantsmckinney

The largest selection of handcrafted teas and spices can be found at Spice and Tea Merchants McKinney. Taste sugared honey, smell loose leaf tea, and sample a premium selection of cooking oils. This shop is one of the best shops in McKinney for cooks just starting out, or to give a seasoned cook some fresh inspiration.

Make your gifts personal with a flair! | Courtesy of Personalized Touch

Personalized Touch

351 B Louisiana Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Instagram and FB: @personalizedtouch11

Tumblers, t-shirts, mugs, name tags, signs, cards… these are only a few things that the team at Personalized Touch can make. Using sublimation, embroidery, and vinyl printing, Personalized Touch can spruce up hundreds of items with names, businesses, logos, or any message you want! Order by messaging them on Facebook, shopping their Etsy page, or going in their Louisiana Street storefront for a consultation.

