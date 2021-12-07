Looking to shop local, shop small, and shop Plano this Christmas?

Here are the best local shops in Plano if you’re wondering “where are the best local shops near me?”

One of the best local shops in Plano, The Feathered Nest.

The Feathered Nest

1018 E 15th St, Plano, TX

www.thefeatherednestplano.com

Instagram: @thefeatherednestplano

Voted Best Gift Shop of Plano two years in a row, this charming boutique carries whimsical and wrought home decor perfect for any home. The Feathered Nest is owned by Julie, who desires to provide authentic heirlooms for every home.

One of the best local shops in Plano, Wooden Spoon.

Wooden Spoon – Scandinavian Food and Gifts

1617 K. Avenue, Plano, TX

www.woodenspoonplano.com

Instagram: @woodenspoonplano

Down the road from Downtown Plano, Wooden Spoon features European imports such as cookies, cheeses, candy, and housewares. Walk around the two story house and peruse Viking helmets, Swedish love knots, Danish candle holders, Norwegian chocolates, and much, much more.

One of the best local shops in Plano, Holidaze + Gifts.

Holidaze + Gifts

3400 Preston Rd #200, Plano, TX

www.holidazeandgifts.com

Instagram: @holidazeandgifts

Have a Christmas obsessed person in need of a gift? Swing by Holidaze for Christmas and holiday themed decor, an extensive selection of jewelry (including Kendra Scott), candles, baby and pet gifts, jarred goods, and cocktail mixers.

One of the best local shops in Plano, Read Between The Lines.

Read Between the Lines

7500 Windrose Avenue, Suite B160, Plano, TX

www.readbetweenthelines.com

Instagram: @rbtlpaper

Need stationery, gift wrap, or hand poured candles? Stop by Read Between the Lines at Legacy West. They have the perfect seasonal, birthday, and special event cards, plus the staff are extremely helpful and friendly.

One of the best local shops in Plano, Lyla’s Clothing and More.

Lylas’ Clothing and More

1024 E. 15th St. in Plano, TX

www.lylasclothing.com

Instagram: @shop.lylas

Named after grandmothers Lydia and Laura, this boutique is the perfect stop for girly gifts! Tumblers, jewelry, cards, bathroom accessories, clever home decor, and the latest fashion for ladies. They even have two lines of interior paint in the most gorgeous and trending colors! Stop into their Downtown Plano storefront, or shop on their website!

One of the best local shops in Plano, Neighborhood Goods.

Neighborhood Goods

7300 Windrose Ave. Suite a130, Plano, TX

www.neighborhoodgoods.com

Instagram: @neighborhoodgoods

In the Legacy West shopping district, you’ll find a new concept department store. With three locations in New York City, Austin, and Dallas, Neighborhood Goods’ mission is to bring a new kind of big store experience to shoppers. Several vendors without brick-and-mortar stores rent sections of the store to sell their wares, which include high quality clothing, books, home decor, skincare, health food, and housewares. They even offer a gift wrapping service! Neighborhood Goods also feature a small eatery inside, called Prim and Proper, that offers coffee, cocktails, and food.

One of the best local shops in Plano, Bricks and Minifigs.

Bricks and Minifigs

7224 Independence Pkwy, Suite 332, Plano, TX

bricksandminifigs.com/plano-tx

FB: @BAMPlano

LEGOs are the quintessential Christmas gift for all ages. Whether you’re adding to a collector’s hoard, gifting to a Star Wars fan, or feeding a Frozen obsession, Bricks and Minifigs has your buildable plastic brick gifting needs covered. Grab a set to put together Christmas morning, or build yourself as a LEGO Minifigure!

One of the best shopping spots in Plano, Paper Source.

Paper Source

1900 Preston Road, Suite #211, Plano, TX

www.papersource.com/locator/Tx-plano

Instagram: @papersource

You won’t find a larger selection of craft paper, journals, wedding invitations, gift wrap, wax and seals, and personalized paper goods than at Paper Source. Started in 1983 in Chicago, Paper Source’s mission is to provide handcrafted and sustainable paper goods and gifts though their brick-and-mortar stores and extensive website.

One of the best local shops in Plano, Madness Games & Comics.

Madness Games & Comics

3000 Custer Road – Suite 310 – Plano, TX 75075

www.madnessgames.com

Instagram: @madnessgamesandcomics

Have someone in your life obsessed with tabletop role play, board games, or just someone who’s really into movies and books? This is the place to grab collectibles, dice, cards, games, and a large selection of posters, trade paperbacks, Funko Pop! characters, and superhero figurines. Madness offers new and vintage wares for all ages.

One of the best local shops in Plano, Sweet Home Bath and Body.

Sweet Home Bath and Body

1610 J Avenue, Plano, TX 75074

www.sweethomebath.com

Instagram: @sweethomebath

Have a loved one in need of pampering? Sweet Home Bath and Body has enough handcrafted soaps, bath bombs, coconut wax candles, beeswax lip balm, scrubs, and salts to fill several stockings! They also offer soap, candle, and bath bomb making classes for parties and private events. Sniff out their store on J Avenue.