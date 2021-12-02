Beerhead offers 365 different beers across 50 taps | Image courtesy of Beerhead Bar & Eatery

Grab your brew crew and raise your pint glasses. A new beer destination has arrived to Plano.

At Beerhead Bar & Eatery, beer connoisseurs can enjoy 365 different beers across 50 taps, as well as other wines and spirits. Beerhead allows its guests to sit back, relax and chat among friends, or enjoy live musical performances on their large stage.

Beerhead’s Plano location marks its first in Texas, and is owned by business partners Anthony Patel and Ashish Patel; Anthony running the business along with his own dental practice, and Ashish coming from the medical device world.

“Ashish and his team will make a great addition to the Beerhead family and I’m excited to see him begin his entrepreneurial journey in his hometown community,” said Co-Founder Pasquale Donofrio in a statement. “The Beerhead brand has made its name by providing an excellent experience and we’re happy to begin our Texas expansion, starting in Plano.”

In addition to beers, Beerhead also offers salads, specialty pizzas, the brand’s signature Barbarian Pretzel and desserts, as well as brunch on weekends.

“Beerhead provides a place where people can come and enjoy local craft beer that they can’t usually find,” said Ashish in a statement. “Our goal is for Beerhead to provide the Dallas community with a fun environment where you can meet new people, try new things and enjoy great food.”

Beerhead Bar & Eatery. 5805 Preston Road. Open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight.

