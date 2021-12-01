Wagyu Mania will offer an incredible selection of Wagyu-based dishes. | Image courtesy of Mitsuwa Marketplace

If you’re craving a good burger and want to splurge a little bit, a new Wagyu experience is popping up at Mitsuwa Marketplace. From now until New Year’s Eve, Mitsuwa shoppers can try out Wagyu Mania, a new pop-up offering dishes made with Japanese beef.

Be prepared to break the bank a bit, as these dishes aren’t cheap. According to CultureMap Dallas, Wagyu Mania will offer four dishes, each of which for $26. These dishes include:

Wagyu sandwich and fries . Sliced Wagyu steak served on toasted Japanese milk bread with lettuce and tomato

. Sliced Wagyu steak served on toasted Japanese milk bread with lettuce and tomato Wagyu burger and fries . Ground Wagyu, grilled and served on a rice flour bun, with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, and Japanese mayo

. Ground Wagyu, grilled and served on a rice flour bun, with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, and Japanese mayo Wagyu sushi . Sliced Wagyu formed over sushi rice garnished with scallions

. Sliced Wagyu formed over sushi rice garnished with scallions Wagyu curry. Seared Wagyu over steamed white rice, with a side of Wagyu curry gravy

“Wagyu beef is considered by many to be the best beef in the world because of its tender and juicy nature,” said Mitsuwa Marketplace Texas Manager and Director of Operations Kazuki Yamamoto in a statement. “Guests can enjoy the unique and flavorful dishes at Wagyu Mania and then purchase Wagyu to take home to share with family and friends. Wagyu Mania’s innovative menu includes dishes like Wagyu sandwiches, burgers, sushi and curry.”

We can’t wait to try this Wagyu burger! | Image courtesy of Mitsuwa Marketplace

Wagyu Mania comes to Mitsuwa in a partnership with Japanese External Trade Organization and features architecture by Tokyo-based Sayaka Takahashi.

According to a release the Wagyu comes primarily “from Yonezawa City in Yamagata Prefecture, one of the top five exclusive Wagyu brands in Japan.”

Wagyu Mania is at Mitsuwa Marketplace. 100 Legacy Drive, Plano.

Open Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Open through to December 31, 2021