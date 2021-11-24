Black Friday shopping? Recovering from your food coma? Decorating your Christmas tree?

Plano Turkey Trot

When: November 25

Where: 2801 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano

More info: txruns.com

Run the Plano Turkey Trot in person or virtually this year! One of the best (and healthiest) things to do during Thanksgiving in anticipation of a glorious feast later!

Registration is $36.99 for adults and $9.99 for kids 11 years and younger. Kids 8 years and younger run free. Compete in this 5K to try to finish the fastest. Or you can run the untimed race if you’re just in it for fun! Create a group or team to formally run alongside friends and family. This Turkey Trot will be benefiting CASA and its work to help children in the foster system. Be sure to donate to CASA through the Turkey Trot website!

Black Friday at the Galleria Dallas

When: November 27 at 6 pm

Where: The Galleria Dallas

Info: galleriadallas.com

In Dallas? Then this sight is definitely going on your list of things to do this weekend! Courtesy of Galleria Dallas

For thousands of shoppers, a trip to Galleria Dallas to enjoy the abundance of sales and promotions offered on Black Friday is an annual tradition. The holiday festivities kick off at noon on Black Friday with the impressive Grand Tree Lighting Celebration, which features a spectacular ice-skating show and a fireworks finale as the tree is lit by Missile Toes, Galleria’s famed ice-skating Santa.

The ceremony will be hosted again on the following Saturday.

Home for the Holidays – A Downtown McKinney Christmas

When: November 26 – 28

Where: 202 S. Chestnut Street, McKinney

Info: www.mckinneytexas.org/677/Home-for-the-Holidays

Meet Santa at “Home for the Holidays.”

One of our favorite things to do this weekend, and every year it happens! Downtown McKinney’s three-day festival helps get everyone in the holiday spirit with horse-drawn carriages, holiday music, chats with Santa Claus and a gorgeous Christmas tree lighting ceremony the first night!

Enchant

When: November 26 – January 2

Where: Esplanade at Fair Park, Dallas

More info: enchantchristmas.com

Enchant will be one of the most magical things to do this weekend (and season!) that your family can try! | Enchant Christmas, LLC

Prepare to be captivated by the holiday season as Enchant, a whimsical and heartfelt Christmas light maze and village! Known for transporting guests to a world of festive wonder, Enchant is proud to present The Great Search, the first in a series of five fascinating adventures.

Within Enchant Christmas, a world of Christmas wonder awaits holiday revelers in the form of these festive activities:

The Christmas Light Maze – “The Great Search” takes guests through a twinkling wonderland in search of Santa’s missing gifts.

– “The Great Search” takes guests through a twinkling wonderland in search of Santa’s missing gifts. Christmas Market – Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from dozens of local vendors showcasing home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods, and more. Vendor applications are still being accepted at EnchantChristmas.com.

– Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from dozens of local vendors showcasing home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods, and more. Vendor applications are still being accepted at EnchantChristmas.com. Star Experiences – Enjoy all that the Enchant experience has to offer plus full service catering, and more. Enchant Christmas is now accepting reservations for Holiday Parties.

Enjoy all that the Enchant experience has to offer plus full service catering, and more. Enchant Christmas is now accepting reservations for Holiday Parties. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus – Santa is ready for holiday photos and Mrs. Claus will lead story time for the little ones.

– Santa is ready for holiday photos and Mrs. Claus will lead story time for the little ones. Food and Beverage – Enjoy holiday-themed food and drinks that are sure to please everyone.,

– Enjoy holiday-themed food and drinks that are sure to please everyone., Ice-Skating Trail – Enchant features an Ice-Skating Trail adorned with spectacular light displays. Rent a pair of skates at the event and take a glide with your loved ones.

Grab tickets online!

The Nutcracker at the Eisemann Center

When: November 26 at 7 pm, November 27 at 7 pm, and November 28 at 2 pm.

Where: The Eisemann in Richardson, TX

More info: www.ChamberlainBallet.org

This beautiful show should be on everyone’s list of things to do this weekend, if they’re really looking to get in the holiday spirit! | Courtesy of the Chamberlain Ballet.

For many people, nothing symbolizes the holiday season like a performance of “The Nutcracker,” the holiday season’s classic ballet.

Since its inception more than three decades ago, Chamberlain Ballet has been committed to presenting excellent ballet to enrich the North Texas Community, enlighten with arts education, and encourage through outreach programs.

The acclaimed pre-professional company will perform the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” on Thanksgiving weekend.

For decades, Chamberlain Ballet’s “Nutcracker” has been the region’s most acclaimed production, namely because of the exceptional professional guest artists the company brings to dance the roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. This year, Ballet West’s Beckanne Sisk and Chase O’Connell will fill those roles.

Christmas in the Square

When: November 26 to January 1, 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: 8843 Coleman Blvd., Frisco

More info: friscosquare.com

This choreographed celebration of Christmas should be on your list of things to do this weekend if you’re in Frisco! | Courtesy of Frisco Square.

This year, the largest choreographed holiday lights and music show in North Texas will feature more than 175,000 lights that shine for 11.5 miles. Lace up your sneakers to walk the square or pack the whole family into the car: Hundreds of dancing snowflakes and cutting- edge LED canopies light up the town.

The Legacy North Pole at Legacy West

When: Opens Nov 26

Where: Legacy West, Plano

Info: www.legacywest.com/legacynorthpole

Immerse yourself in a world of family-friendly things to do this weekend at Legacy West… uh, we mean, the North Pole! | Courtesy of Legacy West

The Legacy North Pole offers your holiday favorites mixed with some new classics for a family-friendly holiday experience. From ‘Mistletoe Mall’ pop-ups to access to the top-secret list at “Naughty & Nice Cafe”, Legacy North Pole is sure to provide a reason for this season’s celebrations.

Here are just a few of the holiday cheer-filled events that will be taking place at Legacy North Pole this holiday season:

Story Time with Mrs. Claus – Join Mrs. Claus for storytime at the Legacy North Pole! Hosted by local photographer Misty Hoyt, Mrs. Claus will be reading stories every 30 minutes at Sleigh All Day on Saturdays throughout the holiday season.

– Join Mrs. Claus for storytime at the Legacy North Pole! Hosted by local photographer Misty Hoyt, Mrs. Claus will be reading stories every 30 minutes at Sleigh All Day on Saturdays throughout the holiday season. Complimentary Gift Wrapping – This year is all about being together and creating holiday memories. Stop by ‘Sleigh All Day’ from Black Friday through Christmas to enlist Santa’s helpers in making the presents under the tree even more exciting! Available Friday – Sunday, complimentary gift wrapping will be offered for guests (limited to two gifts per person).

– This year is all about being together and creating holiday memories. Stop by ‘Sleigh All Day’ from Black Friday through Christmas to enlist Santa’s helpers in making the presents under the tree even more exciting! Available Friday – Sunday, complimentary gift wrapping will be offered for guests (limited to two gifts per person). Kids Crafting at Legacy North Pole – Create your own ornament at Legacy North Pole! From November 27 – November 28, join local artist Amber Lee for holiday kids crafting! Stop by between 12pm – 3pm to create custom ornaments. Located in front of Nike at Sleigh All Day.

Menorah lighting on first night of Chanukah

When: November 28 – December 6, at 5 pm

Where: Galleria Dallas, Level 1, near Tiffany & Co.

The menorah lighting at the Galleria Dallas is one of the best things to do this weekend in Dallas that honor’s another cultural celebration of the holiday season.

Galleria Dallas recognizes an important holiday tradition with the lighting of a Chanukah menorah. One candle on Galleria Dallas’ large-scale menorah will be lit every evening through Dec. 6.

Chanukah is an eight-day Jewish holiday commemorating the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem at the time of the Maccabean Revolt. The lighting of the Menorah is the most important Chanukah custom. Jews light Chanukah candles to remember the miracle of the Maccabees’ victory and the miracle of the oil that burned for eight days in the holy Temple. It is a mitzvah (commandment from God) that Jews “publicize the miracle” by lighting a Chanukah Menorah each night during the eight days of Chanukah.

At the ceremony, Mark Zilbermann, board chair of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, will deliver remarks before he lights the first candle of the menorah. Sufganiyot– jelly doughnuts – from Jarams and other free treats will be served.

Christmas at Gaylord Texan Resort

When: Until January 2

Where: 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine

Info: christmasatgaylordtexan.marriott.com

Christmas at Gaylord Texan Resort! One of the best things to do this weekend to get you in the holiday spirit!

Need a little Christmas? Or maybe a LOTTA Christmas. This is one of the best things to do this weekend if you want to dive headlong into a whole Christmas world!

Literal ACRES of Christmas lights await your family this weekend! This immersive Christmas experience is unlike any other you’ll find in Texas — only here can you go tubing, ice skating (around a 6,000-ft rink!) and even build a snowman all at once in our great state this holiday season!

There’s a lot more to see at the Gaylord Texan Resort than just Christmas lights. Expect holiday activities and endless hours of Christmas fun including ice-skating and snow tubing, as well as Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf, an immersive multi-sensory experience and adventure to save Buddy the Elf!

Looking for more local holiday events? Here’s your ultimate guide!

Holidays at the Arboretum

When: Until Dec 31, 2021

Where: 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas

Info: 214-515-6615 | dallasarboretum.org

Christmas at the Arboretum is one of the best things to do in Dallas if you’re in the Christmas spirit. | Courtesy of the Arboretum

One of the best things to do this weekend, and every year in Dallas!

Holidays at the Arboretum features the 12 Days of Christmas brought to life with elaborate animatronics in magical, 25-ft tall Victorian gazebos. Explore the Christmas village, featuring an authentic German Christmas pyramid. Visit Santa Claus and enjoy all of the entertainment, shopping, food & beverage options the Dallas Arboretum has to offer. Plus, there’s a new 50-foot tall musical tree with 42,000 lights and holiday tunes playing non-stop!

Christmas lights you can’t miss this weekend!

Lights on the Farm

When: November 26 – December 26, weekends only, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano

Tickets/info: here

Walk-through holiday light display at the Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano featuring over one million lights in festive yuletide displays. (Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)

RADIANCE! Featuing FROZEN IN FRISCO

When: November 18 – January 1, 2022

Where: Riders Field, 7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco

Info: radiancechristmas.com

Drive-thru 1.5 mile-long holiday light spectacular of over 3 million top-of-the-line RGB lights and a winter carnival with bumper cars on ice, snow ball toss and a ferris wheel. Take note that the drive-thru portion is not in your our car, you park your care and ride-through in a theme park-style vehicle ride.

Vitruvian Lights

When: November 26, 2021 – January 2, 2022 | Available daily from 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Vitruvian Park at 3875 Ponte Ave., Addison

Info: udr.com/vitruvian-park/vitruvian-park-events/

With over 1.5 million sparking LED lights and more than 550 trees, the display is truly magical. This is a self-guided walk-through experience.

The official opening ceremony for Vitruvian Lights – Holiday Lights Spectacular will be on November 27 at 6 pm. The merriment continues with a performance by the Jordan Kahn Orchestra. The event also includes gourmet food trucks, sweet treats, FREE photos with Santa, classic holiday characters, an elf balloon artist, and more.

Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza

When: every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. from Nov. 19 – Dec. 18

Where: Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star in Frisco

More info: thestardistrict.com/christmas/

The show begins with the lighting of The Star’s 67-foot Christmas tree, lit with digital LED lights and leads into a holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Rookie Squad, Dallas Cowboys Drumline, mascot Rowdy, Santa, and special Dallas Cowboys guest appearances.

See The Burkman Holiday House (and tune in on ABC!)

When: December 1 through the holidays

Where: 3809 Hazelhurst Drive, Frisco, TX

Info: localprofile.com/2020/12/15/friscos-burkman-family-to-compete-on-national-holiday-reality-show/

3809 Hazelhurst Drive is the best neighborhood holiday light display in Frisco. So good they will featured on “The Great Christmas Light Fight” on ABC, the season premier airs November 28. The owners of this house are known for their spectacular style: over 25,000 lights, a giant Santa, a gingerbread house, polar bears, reindeer, penguins, and even a llama or two.

Thirsty Thursday Wood Sign Painting Workshop

Nov. 25 | arworkshop.com/dallas

AR Workshop Dallas

Disney on Ice

Take your family to see this truly one of a kind experience of audio-visual performances on ice. The Let’s Celebrate show includes stories and characters from Toy Story 4, Frozen, The Lion King, and so many more classic Disney movies!

Nov 24-28 | disneyonice.com

Allen Event Center

CityLine Movie Nights: ELF

The free showing begins at 6:45 p.m. with Jasper’s offering a pop-up bar with movie-themed food and drinks available to purchase.

Nov 27 | citylinedfw.com/events/cityline-movie-nights-elf-112721

CityLine in Richardson

Storytime with Mrs Claus

Gather your children ‘round for stories told by Mrs. Claus.

November 27, December 4, 11 and 18 at 10 a.m. | Galleria Dallas, Level 3, near the Children’s Play Place | galleriadallas.com/holiday

Camp Gladiator

Get a free taste of what being a member of Camp Gladiator could be like. Join the best CG coach in Plano for an hour class on the Pavillion from 10 am to 11 am!

Nov 27 | www.granitepark.com

The Boardwalk at Granite Park

Whoville in the Homestead: Grinch-mas Party

Nov 28 | More info

Grandscape, The Colony

The Nutcracker Ballet

Nov. 28 | texasballettheater.org

Winspear Opera House

Santa Paws

Show your furry family members who was a good dog this year during Santa Paws at Watters Creek. Feel-good bonus: $5 of each photo package will be donated to the Animal Rescue Crusaders of Texas.

Nov. 29 and Dec. 6 and 13, 5 p.m. to close | 959 Garden Park Drive, Watters Creek, Allen | WattersCreekSanta.com

Hamilton

Through Dec 5 | dallassummermusicals.org/shows/hamilton

Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

Through Jan 2, 2022 | jurassicworldexhibition.com

Grandscape at The Colony

Dinosaurs Live!

10 animatronic dinosaurs lurk along a natural trail.

Through Feb 21, 2022 | heardmuseum.org/dinosaurs-live

Heard Museum, McKinney

Trains at NorthPark

Until Jan 2, 2022 | thetrainsatnorthpark.com

NorthPark, Dallas

Immersive Van Gogh

Visit this mindblowing immersive experience where you’ll be surrounded by 500,000 cubic feet of projections displaying Van Gogh’s work.

Through Jan 3 | dallasvangogh.com/about/

Lighthouse Dallas | 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

The FRIENDS Experience

The couch and Central Perk are all yours for recreating your favorite moments from the sitcom on Instagram!

Through Jan 17 | friendstheexperience.com/dallas

The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano, TX