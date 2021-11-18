Which of the following statements do you identify with the most?

My brain is made up of 85% song lyrics. I like my dinner and drinks with a side of live music. Discovering a new favorite musician is better than binge-watching America’s Got Talent. “Support local” makes me think about local musicians, not boutique shopping.

If you relate to one or more of the above, keep reading. Whether you love a tribute band, original singer-songwriters, or you dig an open mic night, live music is all around. You don’t have to travel far to find it, either; Plano’s playlist is packed.

The Box Garden at Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano, TX

The Box Garden at Legacy Hall is a n amazing spot for great food, live music, and even movie showings! | Courtesy of the Box Garden at Legacy Hall

If you’ve lived in Plano for even five minutes, you’re aware of this giant food hall, beer garden, and entertainment venue at Legacy West. Grab some eclectic food from Legacy Food Hall, then head outside to the massive garden for a leisurely afternoon or some late-night fun. The Box Garden is known for bringing in a lot of tribute bands who have serious talent. Pro tip: you’ll need to purchase a ticket in advance for access to the show.

Sambuca 360

7200 Bishop Road | Suite # 270, Plano, TX

Sambuca 360 is an amazing spot for great food, live music, and even movie showings! | Courtesy of Sambuca 360

If pumped up live music makes you want to dance, this is the place to go. Located at the Shops at Legacy, Sambuca 360 has been bringing the adults-only fun for many years. It’s the kind of place you go for drinks, then eats, followed by more drinks. The “rockin’ American grill” hosts a variety of live music every night. On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, high-energy bands, dynamic light shows and gigantic video screens create incredible dance parties. Pro tip: this is a great place for an adult birthday party.

On the Rocks

1000 E. 14th Street | Suite 100, Plano, TX 75074

On The Rocks at Urban Rio is a fantastic spot for live music in Plano, good eats and good times! | Courtesy of Urban Rio’s Facebook page.

Located on the second floor of Urban Rio Cantina and Grill, you’ll find On the Rocks, an open-air bar with a great patio overlooking Historic Downtown Plano. In addition to happy hour specials throughout the week, they feature live music Thursday through Saturday. On the Rocks serves a full menu from Urban Rio, in addition to specialty cocktails, margaritas, craft brews, wine and spirits. It’s a fun night in a cool, urban setting.

Love and War in Texas

601 E. Plano Parkway, Plano, TX

*Temporarily closed due to vandalism that occurred.

The hearty, Texas-inspired menu at Love and War in Texas is enough to entice any cowboy or cowgirl to pay them a visit. Having said that, this iconic restaurant and bar is best known as a music destination for rising stars hoping to launch their careers. Almost every night of the week you’ll find guitars strumming either country music, Texas rock or blues. Local singer-songwriters are a staple here, but national acts come through as well, so watch the schedule.

Taverna Rossa

4005 Preston Road | Suite 512, Plano, TX

This place takes your preconceived notions of pizza and beer to the next level with their unique artisan concepts and rustic-yet-modern atmosphere. Taverna Rossa is a place to make yourself at home and rest your feet, but they want to be sure you can still tap them along to the live bands that play on Friday and Saturday nights. From blues to country to rock, you’ll discover local artists who are making a name for themselves.

Tommy Bahama

7501 Windrose Avenue, Plano, TX

Tommy Bahama has one of the best patios in Plano… and great live music! | By Cori Baker

What was once just a clothing store at the mall is now an awesome restaurant, too – and bonus, they have live music. Most evenings of the week, plus Saturday and Sunday afternoons, you’ll find someone strumming their guitar on the patio and likely playing something you’ll recognize. The chill tunes take Tommy Bahama’s Island vacation vibe to the next level (which, by the way, has a view of Legacy West’s central fountain).