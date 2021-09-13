Who said birthday parties are only for kids?

No one. No one said it.

So grab your favorite people and start planning your adult birthday party! We have ideas for the extroverts, the introverts, and the extroverted-introverts. (In other words, everyone.)

Whether you choose to reserve it formally or just want to meet up with your favorite people, these local spots are sure to prove that birthday parties get better with age.

Sambuca 360 is a perfect place for a high-energy adult birthday party.

Adult birthday party #1: Feeling the call of the disco ball?

Grab your dancing shoes and head to Sambuca 360, an adults-only club in the Shops at Legacy. This sassy space takes reservations, if preferred, and has high-energy live music every weekend. Be dazzled by the bouncing lights, large video screens, and multiple bars. The vibe here is “let’s stay out late tonight” so your group may want to take a nap beforehand.

Games, pizza, drinks… bottle rockets has got the amenities for an adult birthday party that’s sure to be a blast.

Adult birthday party #2: Grown-ups need playgrounds, too.

In case you missed it, grown-up playgrounds are “a thing” and we’re glad that’s true. Book a party at Bottle Rockets in the Shops at Legacy for arcade games, billiards, darts, not to mention great food and drink. Trophy Park at The Star has bowling, a putting green, ping pong, delish food and drink, plus a cool indoor/outdoor setting. New to the scene, consider Loop Ping Pong Kitchen + Bar in Frisco’s Rail District. They have cocktails, food, and of course, a lot of ping pong.

Nerdvana will make you feel like a kid again if you host your adult birthday party there!

Adult birthday party #3: Retro gaming for grown-up nerds everywhere.

Don’t be shy to admit that your ten-year-old self misses Super Nintendo. Nerdvana’s scratch kitchen and craft bar is focused on the celebration of video game and board game culture. Play the latest four-player madness or a retro classic all from your table. Have your party team up or duke it out across four PS4 setups, each complete with four controllers and its own library of party-style games.

Axe-throwing is having a moment right now. Host your party at stumpy’s hatchet house in plano!

Adult birthday party #4: Don’t throw a tantrum about your age. Throw an axe.

What better way to prove “you’ve still go it” than to throw an axe into a bullseye? Axe throwing bars invite you to let out your inner lumberjack, all the while enjoying food, drinks, and good company. Book your party at Corky’s Gaming Bistro in Plano or Stumpy’s Hatchet House in Frisco. It will be just what your party guests axe-d for!

Just one of the glamcations you can treat yourself to for your birthday. You deserve it.

Adult birthday party #5: Jet-set without the jet at these staycation destinations!

Want to be fancy about this particular birthday? Book a cabin just a few hours from home and settle in for a quick getaway with friends. Frisco-owned Glamcations offers over-the-top properties in Broken Bow, Oklahoma that will redefine your idea of a cabin in the woods. These cabins are as popular as they are posh, however, so book ahead. (Like, way ahead.)

Bottled in bond is the place for a birthday cocktail!

Adult birthday party #6: As long as there will be cocktails…

If you really want to prove that you’re all grown up, try Bottled in Bond Cocktail Parlour in The Shops at Starwood. The Prohibilitan Era-themed bar and kitchen is for adults-only (18+) and boasts a high level of sophistication. The long, dark wood bar, speakeasy vibe, and craft cocktails beg you to settle in and absorb the ambiance. The menu is comfort food with an upscale twist.

Add an element of adventure to your birthday this year.

Adult birthday party #7: Escape the pressures of adulthood.

If you’re not inclined to galavant about town, an escape room might be just the ticket. These immersive adventure experiences offer fun memories for all ages, unique photo opportunities, and an intimate time with your favorite people. Try locally-owned and operated Countdown 2 Escape in downtown Frisco (it’s BYOB, by the way) or Escapology in McKinney.

Who doesn’t love a scavenger hunt?

Adult birthday party #8: Your urban adventure awaits.

Your party can put their knowledge of the neighborhood to the test with the unique experiences created by DFW Scavenger Hunt. You’ll travel on foot to find clues, answer trivia questions, and solve puzzles! With hunts-in-a-box ready to go in Plano, Frisco, Granite Park, and Dallas, they also create custom, themed hunts for those who ask! It’s sure to induce laughter and will draw on your competitive spirit.